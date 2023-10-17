Posted in Local News, MAA Vehicle Sales Data / By Anthony Lim / October 17 2023 11:26 am

The Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) has released vehicle sales data for the month of September 2023, announcing that a total of 68,156 vehicles were delivered to buyers last month. This is 4,653 units less than the 72,809 units (originally, 71,745 units) reported by the association in August, representing a 6.4% reduction in volume over the previous month.

The association said that the drop in numbers last month was due to consumers adopting a wait and see approach in anticipation of announcements in Budget 2024 (which was tabled by prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in parliament last week).

Compared to the same month in 2022, September’s total was 4.6% (or 2,996 units) higher than the 65,160 units achieved last year. Meanwhile, the total industry volume for the first nine months of 2023 now stands at 571,767 units, ahead by 57,318 units (or 11.1%) compared to the 514,449 units managed during the same period last year.

Based on the trajectory, the full year TIV forecast of 725,000 units should be achieved. The association projects that sales in October will be similar to the level accomplished in September.

