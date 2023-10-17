Yamaha unveils Motoroid 2 self balancing motorcycle

Posted in Bikes, Electric motorcycles, International Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / October 17 2023 9:50 am

Getting a worldwide reveal is the Yamaha Motored 2 concept motorcycle. paultan.org readers might remember the Yamaha Motoroid concept electric motorcycle (e-bike) from 2017, a technology demonstrator of the future of electric vehicles.

Taking the concept a step further, the Motoroid 2 now features self balancing, aided by a pair of training wheels sticking out the sides. While the first Motoroid demonstrated Yamaha’s self-balancing technology, Motoroid 2 takes it a step further and comes with rigidly mounted handlebars.

How you would steer the thing remains a matter of conjecture but from the press release accompanying the photos, Yamaha mentions something about haptic feedback to “create a new rider machine interface”. This could mean some sort of force sensor in the handlebar grips, somewhat like the joystick on an Airbus which has no movement but instead uses the force of the pilot’s hand to judge control input.

Yamaha also talks about an Active Mass Center Control System (AMCES) which allows to Motoroid 2 to achieve the optimum centre of mass for the Motoroid 2’s self-balancing capability. This is achieved by linking the battery box and swingarm, allowing for tandem movement.

The Motoroid 2 is capable of self movement, with the ability to raise itself off the side stand and ride around on its own, self riding, you might call it. Adding to the Skynet-esque nightmare of the Motoroid 2 is AI facial recognition and gesture control.

A photo also shows the upper bodywork of the Motoroid 2 raised though no explanation was given as to what this capability might be for. Yamaha says the Motoroid 2 has “a distinctly lifelike feel when somebody is riding on its back,” and “a presence more like a lifetime companion”.

I don’t know about you, but if the Motoroid 2 becomes self aware I’m heading for the nearest bunker. The Yamaha Motoroid 2 Concept will be on display at the Events Japan Mobility Show 2023 starting October 26.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.