Federal Highway bike lane at Subang turnoff flooded

Posted in Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / October 20 2023 8:18 pm

With heavy rain this evening, the Federal Highway motorcycle lane at the Subang turnoff was flooded. A scooter rider was seen braving the flood while a Grab rider made the probably wise decision to turn around.

The issue of flooding on the Federal Highway motorcycle lane is not new, with paultan.org covering such an incident as far back as 2016. Flooding on the Federal Highway motorcycle lane has become something of a litany amongst Klang Valley bikers since the 1980s.

Flooding is attributed to poor drainage and poor lane design and despite a RM29 million allocation in the 2017 Malaysian Budget to improve conditions, conditions do not seem to have been improved. For riders in the Klang Valley with the current rainy season, be cautious and aware when riding on the road.

Ensure your motorcycle or scooter is safe to ride with tyres and brakes in good condition. Wear a rain suit and if you need to take sheet, do it in a safe area that does not impede traffic or at one of the designated lay-by areas.

