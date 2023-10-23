2024 Proton Exora design proposal by Saharudin Design – next-gen MPV imagined with modern styling

Posted in Cars, Local News, Proton / By Gerard Lye / October 23 2023 9:37 am

Production of the Proton Exora came to an end last week after a 14-year run, and while the carmaker has yet to reveal if the nameplate will live on for another generation, Saharudin Design has already created a design proposal for the next Exora.

The vehicle being presented in digital form retains the MPV’s familiar profile, but with modern cues like C-shaped daytime running lights surrounding the main headlamp, while the fog lamps are positioned further down.

A large panel with the Proton logo takes the place of the grille, joined by a lower intake with a mesh featuring diamond-shaped studs (like on the X90) – this is visually linked to the fog lamp enclosures by way of black trim.

Other notable design elements include vents at the top of bonnet, a sleeker and lower roofline as well as large wheels. You’ll also notice the small “fin” on the C-pillar that emphasises the “floating roof” look and thin, recessed door handles.

The rear three-quarter view clearly shows the Saharudin Design Exora’s strong creases and pronounced wheel arches, although the shoulder line appears to be different from this angle. As with the front, the taillights are also C-shaped, and they extend further into the tailgate to form an “X” together with the lines trailing from the reflectors. Undoubtedly, the rear is where the design proposal is the most striking.

What do you think of this next-generation Exora by Saharudin Design? Does it fit in with the rest of Proton’s current line-up of models? Let us know what you think of the design proposal in the comments below.

