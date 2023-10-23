2024 Proton Exora design proposal by Saharudin Design – next-gen MPV imagined with modern styling

Production of the Proton Exora came to an end last week after a 14-year run, and while the carmaker has yet to reveal if the nameplate will live on for another generation, Saharudin Design has already created a design proposal for the next Exora.
The vehicle being presented in digital form retains the MPV’s familiar profile, but with modern cues like C-shaped daytime running lights surrounding the main headlamp, while the fog lamps are positioned further down.
A large panel with the Proton logo takes the place of the grille, joined by a lower intake with a mesh featuring diamond-shaped studs (like on the X90) – this is visually linked to the fog lamp enclosures by way of black trim.
Other notable design elements include vents at the top of bonnet, a sleeker and lower roofline as well as large wheels. You’ll also notice the small “fin” on the C-pillar that emphasises the “floating roof” look and thin, recessed door handles.
The rear three-quarter view clearly shows the Saharudin Design Exora’s strong creases and pronounced wheel arches, although the shoulder line appears to be different from this angle. As with the front, the taillights are also C-shaped, and they extend further into the tailgate to form an “X” together with the lines trailing from the reflectors. Undoubtedly, the rear is where the design proposal is the most striking.
What do you think of this next-generation Exora by Saharudin Design? Does it fit in with the rest of Proton’s current line-up of models? Let us know what you think of the design proposal in the comments below.
Comments
Looks very… Renault.
Not good.
Rindu old job at Proton is it brother Saharudin? Waja ugly triangle nose, was that you? Yuck.
Always suffer from the ugly butt design syndrome.
Good effort! but not so nice to me, no break thru, still look like old design
Funny designer, design the front and rear but the two designs are different… Should Proton refer the front or rear design?
saharuddin design ni design dia either nampak macam tak siap, atau overdo. Jarang sangat yang boleh kata OK overall
Design language juga tak konsisten. Dulu ciplak front grill Mercedes big logo acah2 konnti style. Design buntut selalu gagal macam dijangkit virus Savvy. Entah ape2 punya designer. Sebijik macam local Proton designers yg gagal. Patutlah sales tak laku jer.
Exactly!
Anyone still remembers the Proton Lekiu , then the rebadge Lotus Proton Lekir, Proton Tuah, Proton Kasturi, Proton Jebat, Proton EMAS all back in 2010 then the downfall comes to feed suppliers more and more.
This is what Major Face-lift should look like. It’s still the same shape means still the same chassis.
design is worst than the existing exora.
I would love to see all of you make your own design…..
I seriously doubt there is a place in Proton’s lineup for a new Exora. Unless, proton can find a slot somewhere between 80-100k for another MPV. The long discuss Geely Jiayi probably wont see the light of day as a Proton model despite countless teasers.
The x90 has taken over the role. Its just an MPV in a SUV frock.
Bro, just take a car from Geely and change the bumper to add some “Malayness”, then sell cheaply… should be good enough.
Nah, the shape has served its time. Even MPV’s are looking SUV-ish nowadays, we put this design to rest
Nice modern design. Too bad Proton no longer produces home grown model by depending solely on Geely for rebatch models. Design wise, don’t expect more than a grill makeover.
Look like elongated X50
So X50 spawned S70, this one, and S70 Aeroback, S70 3 doors, limosine just like Wira use to.
Poor design. No cohesion. Front, rear and sides don’t flow harmonically with each other. It’s like three separate design teams worked on these three elements and a project manager combined them into a single design.
Hopefully the interior is also updated and improved.
Really topkek design.. typical Malaysian designer.
Good effort, Saha tapi biarlah panjang kereta menyeluruh cecah 4.7m dengan memanjangkan sikit lagi buntut desain Exora kamu….
How much can my BMW 318i fetch?
Car registered in 2019 and free servising and warranty until June 2025. One owner driver.
Saharuddin must create a design like the new alphard or vellfire to suit the taste of Malaysians
Mcm Exora kne suap dgn agent orange je ni. Apepun ok la kreatif dia ni. Blh propose dlm mimpi design2 ni. Actual mmg jauh panggang dari api. So mentah je la.
Looks good, hopefully the interior space is not compromised and should be well insulated. Apart from that, engine/transmission should also improve and increase bhp otherwise, might as well go car accessories shop bolt on the aftermarket bumpers and side skirts.
The height of the underbody to the ground is too low for Malaysian roads. Too many potholes and humps.