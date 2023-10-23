Continental Tyres awarded preferred tyre partner status for Mercedes-Benz in Malaysia and Asia Pacific

Posted in Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / October 23 2023 11:08 am

Continental Tyres has announced it has received preferred tyre partner status for Mercedes-Benz in Malaysia from September 2023 to August 2025. This provides Continental with access to central order and sales tools linked to Mercedes-Benz network and a direct online platform to fulfil orders. The status also applies to other markets in the Asia Pacific, including China, Australia and Indonesia.

Continental supplies Mercedes Original (MO) product lines that meet the stringent requirements and highest standards set to best fit each Mercedes-Benz model from the A-Class all the way to the GLS. Additionally, the awarding of the status also allows Continental to provide joint promotions and host customers events that serve to benefit and elevate the in-store retail experience for car owners.

“Our customers ambitions are our driving force,” said Dalibor Kalina, Continental’s head of business area replacement tires Asia Pacific. “Being awarded as the preferred partner by a renowned premium car manufacturer demonstrates our outstanding technological capabilities and dedication to support our customers in achieving their business goals,” he added.

