Legal to carry a baby on a motorcycle in Malaysia? We ask the traffic police and here’s the reply

We have all seen it, a motorcycle on Malaysian roads riding along, dad on the handlebars, mum sitting pillion. And then you realise mum is carrying a babe in arms, or there is a child sandwiched in between mum and dad.
Sometimes, there’s more, one child sitting behind mum, another perched in front of dad and hanging on to the handlebars. We wondered what Malaysian law and road rules have to say about this and asked our source in the police Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department (JSPT).
“The law is clear here, Abang, a motorcycle is registered to only carry two passengers, and there should only be a maximum of two passengers,” says our source. “More so, it is dangerous for children to be riding in such a manner, whether they are wearing helmets or not. It is simply not safe,” he adds.
Noting that carrying infants and/or children together with two adults is something commonly seen on Malaysian roads, our JSPT source said there are times the force needs to be pragmatic. “Abang, yes, I know, we see this and it is against the law, but how strict should we be? If we do 100% enforcement the public will say police are heartless and without compassion, if we let it go then people will say we are not doing our jobs.”
In any case, says our source, safety is the primary consideration. “We cannot be everywhere all the time. When we see a situation like this we usually take the soft approach and offer advice first,” he says.
Our friend in the force hopes riders, and drivers, in Malaysia will practice more responsibility on the road when it comes to safety and courtesy. “We all need to use the road, Abang, and our job is to make sure it is safe for everyone to do so. If something is not safe, like taking your child on a motorcycle, try and look for alternatives first, don’t do it just because you feel there is no other option,” advises our source.
Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.
Comments
this is a norm for the B40. they can only afford a motorbike and they have to bring their kid along with their wife. the kid is innocent as he/she cannot choose their parents. it is the parents fault that they cannot afford to provide basic safety to their kids and yet they want to make babies.
Can’t really blame them. The many years of ‘Education’ since Merdeka has brought us to this point.
Have u seen 4 on a bike to sekolah,no helmets?Just pathetic…they think their heads r made of iron..not realising just a fraction harder than water melon.
Worthless anak, macam nyawa bukan nyawa
Then when car drive too close them, these “hero dad” stare cock at u
A soft approach for a start is good. but recording the offense and follow-up is necessary. Each time a motorcyclist is spotted, the warning given to the offender should be recorded based on his license number/records. He/she should be sent for community services for the first 2 times and eventually fined. Depending on the recurrence of the same offence the person’s license/road tax/insurance should be stopped from renewal. This also puts enforcement officers in a good spot of not being heartless. Everyone has no smartphone and apps. these offenses captured by the enforcement officers should be pushed into the JPJ/Police apps aided with videos on the dangers and the details of the corresponding law. They should start with metro cities and then push their way to the smaller towns and villages.
Kne wajibkan ade keta bru kwen ke cmne ni. Mcm wajib amek HIV test. But msukkan skali kne ade keta…
Ye tahu, nnti ade la kata x mmpu dll. Abes tu, da jd makruh da kalo tahu x mampu kan?
Any offense that compromise safety whether of their own or to others should be promptly dealt with. It’s evidently clear that soft approach is not working. The statement “If we do 100% enforcement the public will say police are heartless ……” is completely laughable. Can we practice the same approach with other offenses ? The answer is clear.
All of us here who hv the means and time to comment on this issue are most probably car owners. We are fortunate enough to have a choice of the means of transportation and the safety features they afford.
I think many who ride with children sandwiched between 2 adults do so because they are less well off economically. Sometimes it is a necessity rather than choice
Let’s hope that their future will improve to the point they can afford a safer means of transportation and they remain safe on the road