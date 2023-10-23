Legal to carry a baby on a motorcycle in Malaysia? We ask the traffic police and here’s the reply

Posted in Feature Stories / By Mohan K Ramanujam / October 23 2023 3:01 pm

We have all seen it, a motorcycle on Malaysian roads riding along, dad on the handlebars, mum sitting pillion. And then you realise mum is carrying a babe in arms, or there is a child sandwiched in between mum and dad.

Sometimes, there’s more, one child sitting behind mum, another perched in front of dad and hanging on to the handlebars. We wondered what Malaysian law and road rules have to say about this and asked our source in the police Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department (JSPT).

“The law is clear here, Abang, a motorcycle is registered to only carry two passengers, and there should only be a maximum of two passengers,” says our source. “More so, it is dangerous for children to be riding in such a manner, whether they are wearing helmets or not. It is simply not safe,” he adds.

Noting that carrying infants and/or children together with two adults is something commonly seen on Malaysian roads, our JSPT source said there are times the force needs to be pragmatic. “Abang, yes, I know, we see this and it is against the law, but how strict should we be? If we do 100% enforcement the public will say police are heartless and without compassion, if we let it go then people will say we are not doing our jobs.”

In any case, says our source, safety is the primary consideration. “We cannot be everywhere all the time. When we see a situation like this we usually take the soft approach and offer advice first,” he says.

Our friend in the force hopes riders, and drivers, in Malaysia will practice more responsibility on the road when it comes to safety and courtesy. “We all need to use the road, Abang, and our job is to make sure it is safe for everyone to do so. If something is not safe, like taking your child on a motorcycle, try and look for alternatives first, don’t do it just because you feel there is no other option,” advises our source.

