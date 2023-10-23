Toyota EPU – mid-sized EV pick-up truck concept

Posted in Cars, Concept Cars, International News, Toyota / By Mick Chan / October 23 2023 10:27 am

Toyota has unveiled the EPU electric pick-up truck concept as part of a collection of concepts headed to the Japan Mobility Show 2023, the others being the Land Cruiser SE, Land Hopper electric personal mobility scooter, the Juu electric wheelchair and the Space Mobility prototype for space exploration as well as the Neo Steer control concept based on motorcycle handlebars.

Here, the EPU is a monocoque-bodied pick-up truck that measures 5,070 mm long, 1,910 mm wide and 1,710 mm tall with a wheelbase of 3,350 mm with seating for five. For comparison, the double-cab Toyota Hilux measures 5,325 mm long, up to 1,900 mm wide and 1,815 mm tall with a wheelbase of 3,085 mm.

The monocoque construction of the EPU concept allows for a versatile cargo deck to cater to a broad range of applications, says Toyota, while images from the manufacturer show that the EPU’s tailgate opens in two segments, thus appearing to accommodate outsized cargo in its tray.

According to Toyota, the rear cabin of the EPU “links boldly with the deck” to support a wide range of applications and mobility lifestyles including outdoor activities. The trademark quietness and low centre of gravity of battery-electric vehicles have been attributed to the EPU, the latter offering “superior handling stability and ride comfort,” says Toyota.

Inside, the EPU features a steering yoke in place of a conventional, rounded steering wheel, and above this is a pair of overlapping, freestanding screens, where central display panel is stacked in front of the unit for driver instrumentation. Also located here are the controls for vehicle start, transmission and the parking brake with hill hold.

For now, Toyota has not revealed any technical specifications, range or performance figures for the EPU concept, though it does offer a glimpse at what’s possible in terms of battery-electric offerings from the Japanese manufacturer. What do think of this electric pick-up truck concept?

