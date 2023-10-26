With no speed cameras and a general absence of any police presence, it’s well-known that the MEX highway is a bit of a speeding hot spot, if you travel the route frequently. Boorish behaviour aside, most times nothing untoward happens on the relatively straight route, but when it does, it can get real messy.
Such was the case last weekend. In an incident that took place on October 22, video footage of a BMW speeding recklessly before being involved in a fatal crash on the MEX highway highlighted what could well go wrong if speed was mixed with total abandon.
Dashcam footage from a vehicle travelling on the same route captured the incident, which naturally went viral on social media platforms, from the moment the speeding BMW dove in between a Proton X70 and the Armco on the fast lane in an attempt to overtake the SUV.
Rakaman DETIK berlaku kemalangan bmw biru di mex highway 22/10/2023 petang.
Kredit owner 🎥 pic.twitter.com/kfL3gWeaZz
— nan manjoi8715 (@nanmanjoi8715) October 22, 2023
Having gotten past the Proton with half of the car straddling the grass, narrowly missing both the SUV and divider, the BMW proceeded to switch to the middle lane of the highway but was unable to avoid a Honda CR-V travelling on that lane. It rear ended the CR-V, causing the SUV to skid and hit the road divider on the slow lane.
Meanwhile, the BMW flipped over during the crash and ended up upside down. According to a news report from Sin Chew Daily, the BMW driver died on the spot, while his passenger and the two occupants of the CR-V suffered minor injuries and were sent to hospital. It was reported that Selangor fire and rescue department assistant director Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said the case has been handed over to the police for investigation.
Bad scene, yes, and one that could easily have been avoidable, but there it goes. One life lost needlessly, and mental trauma for all else involved. The question is, do you think the MEX should be better regulated in terms of speed enforcement? We welcome your thoughts on the matter.
Comments
Content creator chasing viewership ratings. We bet the next same crash gonna happen going up genting road soon.
If only BMW driver turn on AEB he wud survived.
He would have done everyone a favor if he wasn’t born in the first place
MEX needs those “unbearably-thick” red strips
Like I’ve said before, lagi Kaya lagi Bodo. Thank God the drivers dead.
BMW F30 has no AEB. And at that speed with that reckless driving, no active safety system can save him.
It is foolish to believe that electronic safety aids can always effectively protect a driver who purposely drives recklessly at high speeds.
This is just one of many many cases. Root cause is the lack of self discipline and enforcement . Well, a new generation brought up to even expect discounts and sales on summons. There is very little deterrence is what I am trying to say
Just look around , out of 10 cars you see, many would most likely have black tints, modified, no road tax, no insurance , funny number plates , speeding , jumping queue, ignoring traffic lights , not driving in lane, dring wrong way on a one way, not wearing seatbelts, using phone whilst driving etc
Well as our police said on their reply on legality – If we do 100% enforcement the public will say police are heartless and without compassion….
We cannot be everywhere all the time. When we see a situation like this we usually take the soft approach and offer advice first….
So no wonder it’s like that in Malaysia and you know some advice comes with benefits for sure and depending on….
Enforcers need to do their job. If things r properly enforced then we won’t be discussing all these retrospectively
Drivers dun use signal. Bikers langgar lampu..
Luckily, the BMW driver died. If no, ppl like you will kill him alive out there. Stupid Malaysians. Always like to blame others. Brain dead keyboard warriors!
That CR-V jz can’t avoid .. just like those unfortunate slightly naive basikal lajak bois
you must be mossad agent intending to destabilise Malaysia for supporting Palestinian cause
I would. If I was there I’d give a loud applause and made sure no help arrives.
Not the matter of enforcement or not, this is purely the stupidity of the road users! These animal should not be on the road.
Same kinda madness this pemandu Bmw & that pemilik alfat PAS 353, state of kepala high
Highway to syurga…
Good ending for the bmw driver
Speed has never killed anyone. Suddenly becoming stationary, that’s what gets the driver.
MEX highway? you mean the highway where the left lane is always empty and the right lanes is always full of lane hoggers? From the video already can see left lane almost zero cars. And right lane is used for joy riding.
Thank God the driver and the passenger of the CRV only suffered minor injuries. Can say anything but laughing at the driver of the BMW, tho.
CR-V sales sure roket up. Proven jepunis safety
Habisla itu compact Sedan
R.i.p,
Salam takziah kepada keluarga Blue Compact Sedan itu.
RIH to the reckless driver
driver mabuk?
Mabuk make some1 drive like this? U clearly no experience wif mabuk, stay pure child
Can’t find it in my heart to feel sympathetic towards the BMW driver.
I will show no mercy to this kind of driver. Be a better driver in your next life and stop hurting others.
Deswai shud limit Tesla car 0-100kmh to 15secs
One gone and this make Malaysia happier. To those who injured, get well soon. To the family whom just lost your love one, condolence!
One fortunate death.
A simple rule, keep left if not overtaking. So simple, but drivers can’t understand why, and keep hogging the fast lane or hogging the middle lane, while going at a much slower speed than the normal traffic flow. why? because senang, rilek aje until kena rembat from behind. it is a collusion or many wrongs that made this crash waiting to happen
Yes, the right lane is for overtaking. If you use your eyes, nobody there is wrong except the BMW driver
The bmw driver was the one weaving in and out of traffic and literally drove into another car and you’re here implying the people were “hogging” the fast lane. How delusional are you?
The SUV is clearly catching up and the rear dashcam driver is lettng it pass, so nobody is hogging the fast lane. But BMW driver being stupid and impatient.
Well its great he goes dead, less 1 fcker on the road
Instant karma
Good Riddance. You won’t be missed, please don’t reincarnate and come back.
Please go into traffic jam and getting. This topic after 2 government change and no clue or solution. Its getting worst day by day.
One reckless driver has left the earth.. RIP
Last time when young doctor lawyer engineer drive BMW Merc Volvo now jual besi buruk jual nasi ayam penyet ah long and pimp only drive.
The issue is not that he was speeding. He crashed because he was driving recklessly. They aren’t the same thing.
Germans can drive safely on unrestricted highways. Malaysians should be able to too.
Matching face
Good riddance. Any dangerously driven vehicle should have it’s driver charged with attempted murder. Their actions show clear premeditation to kill others. In this case the driver died, which is good.
They should impose limit on those highways too. Maybe 60km/h would be sufficient. Drive fast fast where do you want to go.
If in the UK, they have roundabout, in the middle of highway. Not one buy many. Out of nowhere. Maybe in here we can put few speed bumps also.
Condolences to those affected by the driving behaviour of the bmw, as well the driver that died and his/her family.
i read all the comment but why no one saying about that x70? IF x70 get into the middle lane asap MAYBE the situation will be different. ya i know, bmw driver should not drive recklessly.
Braindead comment spotted.
Watch the video again, x70 caught up and reardashcam driver moving to mid lane for x70 to overtake. Everything up to this point looks normal until 1 entitled speeder pop out from lane ” dia punya bapa”
Rushing for reincarnation. Luckily didn’t drag others with him. Pure stupidity
He who doesn’t care about people’s life didn’t deserve his.
He who doesn’t care about people’s life didn’t deserve his.
thank god….minus one reckless driver on the road
Normal BMW driver
Poor honda crv. Hope a speedy recovery for them.
BMW so teruk, powerful engine but bad safety!
The driver should have survived, that way he can be put behind bars and given a stroke of the cane at the rate of 1 cane each month
hahaha… elok pun mamposss