October 26 2023

With no speed cameras and a general absence of any police presence, it’s well-known that the MEX highway is a bit of a speeding hot spot, if you travel the route frequently. Boorish behaviour aside, most times nothing untoward happens on the relatively straight route, but when it does, it can get real messy.

Such was the case last weekend. In an incident that took place on October 22, video footage of a BMW speeding recklessly before being involved in a fatal crash on the MEX highway highlighted what could well go wrong if speed was mixed with total abandon.

Dashcam footage from a vehicle travelling on the same route captured the incident, which naturally went viral on social media platforms, from the moment the speeding BMW dove in between a Proton X70 and the Armco on the fast lane in an attempt to overtake the SUV.

Having gotten past the Proton with half of the car straddling the grass, narrowly missing both the SUV and divider, the BMW proceeded to switch to the middle lane of the highway but was unable to avoid a Honda CR-V travelling on that lane. It rear ended the CR-V, causing the SUV to skid and hit the road divider on the slow lane.

Meanwhile, the BMW flipped over during the crash and ended up upside down. According to a news report from Sin Chew Daily, the BMW driver died on the spot, while his passenger and the two occupants of the CR-V suffered minor injuries and were sent to hospital. It was reported that Selangor fire and rescue department assistant director Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said the case has been handed over to the police for investigation.

Bad scene, yes, and one that could easily have been avoidable, but there it goes. One life lost needlessly, and mental trauma for all else involved. The question is, do you think the MEX should be better regulated in terms of speed enforcement? We welcome your thoughts on the matter.

