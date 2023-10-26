Gov’t has no plans to implement a vehicle end-of-life policy, will not discourage ownership of such vehicles

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / October 26 2023 10:22 am

Yet once more, the government says there are no plans to implement an end-of-life vehicle policy, nor will it discourage the ownership of private vehicles that have reached the end of their useful life, despite the country’s goal to reduce carbon emissions and move towards electrification, the New Straits Times reports.

According to transport minister Anthony Loke, the country’s social economomic growth and its condition must be considered before a final decision on such a matter can be taken. “Unlike some other developing countries, we do not have a policy for end-of-life vehicles at the moment, as we need practical reasons (for the implementation of the policy),” he said.

“We cannot just implement a policy to discourage the owning of these vehicles. (And) while we are aware that we have (to do our part) to contribute to the reduction of carbon emission, we must also be practical in terms of looking into the status of our social economic development,” he explained.

Loke said this to reporters when asked whether the government had any plans to introduce a vehicle end of life (ELV) policy that could control the use of such vehicles, as part of the effort to reduce carbon emissions in the country.

He said there were more than 30 million registered vehicles in the country, with 15 million of these consisting of motorcycles. Given that high number, he said the government would ensure that a holistic and comfortable environment was established should the policy be implemented in the future

“We want to ensure that we do not create an environment or condition where our people cannot afford these changes. Hence, any changes must be guided, and the government is actively assisting in making them. Such changes like this also take time and it will be inconvenient for the people if we do not allow the use of end-of-life vehicles (in the country),” he said.

