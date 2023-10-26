Gov’t has no plans to implement a vehicle end-of-life policy, will not discourage ownership of such vehicles

Yet once more, the government says there are no plans to implement an end-of-life vehicle policy, nor will it discourage the ownership of private vehicles that have reached the end of their useful life, despite the country’s goal to reduce carbon emissions and move towards electrification, the New Straits Times reports.
According to transport minister Anthony Loke, the country’s social economomic growth and its condition must be considered before a final decision on such a matter can be taken. “Unlike some other developing countries, we do not have a policy for end-of-life vehicles at the moment, as we need practical reasons (for the implementation of the policy),” he said.
“We cannot just implement a policy to discourage the owning of these vehicles. (And) while we are aware that we have (to do our part) to contribute to the reduction of carbon emission, we must also be practical in terms of looking into the status of our social economic development,” he explained.
Loke said this to reporters when asked whether the government had any plans to introduce a vehicle end of life (ELV) policy that could control the use of such vehicles, as part of the effort to reduce carbon emissions in the country.
He said there were more than 30 million registered vehicles in the country, with 15 million of these consisting of motorcycles. Given that high number, he said the government would ensure that a holistic and comfortable environment was established should the policy be implemented in the future
“We want to ensure that we do not create an environment or condition where our people cannot afford these changes. Hence, any changes must be guided, and the government is actively assisting in making them. Such changes like this also take time and it will be inconvenient for the people if we do not allow the use of end-of-life vehicles (in the country),” he said.
Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.
Comments
To go Green entirely
Allow EV conversion
Wiralotion-III Gen
This is the correct move. Many of our citizen cannot afford to keep changing new cars in very 10-15 years. Putting food on the table and a roof over the head takes priority over a new car. Maybe just need a mandatory yearly inspection for cars >20 years to ensure their road worthiness
yeah rite, then pls repair or service your old junk before riding on the road, stop giving out problem such, jamming half way and block the whole lane create traffic jam.
thank you. however should make it a rule that cars need to be roadworthy. so many cars on the road which are a hazard to other motorists (no brake light, bad brakes etc)
Ahlokekor…don’t ever,ever entertain this idea of lifespan car expiry…we r not Spore.Those struggling kampong folks with manageable boleh pakai old junks will march to your office n mogok besar besaran.
The amount of abandoned old cars parked at flats & apartments is a breeding place for mosquitos
Looks like we will be seeing even more ancient broken down sagas on the road
the problem with old car 15-25 years car, majority have no insurance and even road tax. if have, they insured very low. if accident occured, all garu kepala. i saw last 2 week old wira drive very fast on highway.
Anwar menang, jalan raya selamat
used cars recon cars quantity ballooning inside used car dealership compound
Ah Loki you might as well say yeah we will continue this in order to win election and what is the point to have emissions & safety standards you might as well remove all of it and make Plastic Cars too.
Sadly this is Malaysia all talk but no one dares to do what is right its ok because its Malaysia Boleh surely.