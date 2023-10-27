2024 Honda RS-X Repsol Edition for Malaysia, RM9,998

Posted in Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / October 27 2023 10:52 am

A limited edition kapchai for Malaysia is the 2024 Honda RS-X Repsol Edition, priced at RM9,998 with opriucing excluding road tax, insurance and registration. Produced in a limited run of 5,000 units, the RS-X Repsol Edition will be available in all authorised Boon Siew Honda Malaysia showrooms from tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the base model Honda RS-X is available at RM9,698, while the RS-X in Trico colour scheme retails at RM9,748. Pricing does not include road tax, insurance or registration and every RS-X comes with a two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects.

Aside from the racing livery, there are no other changes to the RS-X Repsol Edition. Power comes from a liquid-cooled, single-cylinder mill displacing 149.16 cc and fed by Honda’s PGM-Fi mated to a six-speed transmission and chain final drive.

Power for the RS-X is claimed to be 15.8 hp at 9,000 rpm with 13.6 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. Front wheel ABS is standard on the RS-X, with braking using a single-piston calliper on both the 17-inch front and rear wheels wearing 90/80 front and 120/70 rear tyres.

The RS-X carries fuel in a 4.5-liter tank while a digital meter with gear position indictor is found in the cockpit. LED lighting is used for the twin head and single tail lights while weight is listed at 122 kg and seat height is set at 795 mm.

