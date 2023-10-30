Hafizh Syahrin leaves Petronas MIE Racing end 2023

Posted in Bikes, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / October 30 2023 12:37 pm

After two seasons with Petronas MIE Racing, Malaysian racer Hafizh Syahrin leaves the World Superbike Championship (WSBK) team at the end of 2023. Campaigning the Honda CBR1000RR-R, Hafizh scored a best result of twelfth at the Most round, Czech Republic, in 2022.

Along with Hafizh, team mate Brazilian Eric Granado will also be leaving Petronas MIE Racing at the end of the season. In addition, Malaysian Adam Norrodin races for Petronas MIE Racing in the SuperSport class (WSSP).

However, there was no word if Adam will be retained for the 2024 WSSP racing season. Petronas MIE Racing was formed in February this year to contest in the 1000 and 600 racing classes (WSBK and WSSP).

A query has been forwarded to MIE Racing as to whether Petronas sponsorship will continue into 2024. This article will be updated if an answer is received.

