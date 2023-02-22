In Bikes, Local Bike News, WSBK / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 22 February 2023 6:03 pm / 0 comments

Petronas Malaysia will sponsor MIE Racing for the 2023 World Superbike Championship (WSBK) in the Superbike and Supersport (WSSP) classes. Malaysian riders with MIE racing this season are Hafizh Syahrin and Adam Norrodin, partnered by Eric Granado and Tarran Mackenzie, respectively.

MIE Racing will be campaigning the Honda CBR1000RR-R for WSBK and the Honda CBR600RR in WSSP. Both the CBR1000RR-R and the CBR600RR will be decorated in the distinctive Petronas teal livery adorned with the Petronas Sprinta lubricant logo.

The sponsorship deal between Petronas and MIE Racing will allow team principal Midori Moriwaki to expand upon its projects and set some ambitious goals for 2023 and beyond. This includes the development of an ‘academy program’ that for Malaysian talent using WSBK and WSSP as platforms.

Commenting on the launch of Petronas MIE Racing Honda, Datin Anita Azrina Abdul Aziz, Senior General Manager of Group Strategic Communications, Petronas, said, “we are eager to see the riders perform, both in WorldSBK and WorldSSP. We will also have the opportunity to develop the skills of Malaysian talents in the two-wheel segment, something we very much look forward to.”