Shoei X-Fifteen Malaysia launch, pricing from RM2,850

Posted in Bike Parts and Accessories, Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / October 30 2023 11:28 am

Now in Malaysia is the Shoei X-Fifteen full-face race helmet available at all Shoei Malaysia retailers nationwide. Pricing for the X-Fifteen starts at RM2,850 for plain colours, RM3,350 for graphics and RM3,500 for the race replica, with sizing ranging from XS to XXL.

As part of its premium service, Shoei Malaysia offers a fitting session at the Gomoto Experience Lab in Petaling Jaya. Purchasers of the X-Fifteen are encouraged to have a helmet fitting session for a precise fit to enhance comfort and safety.

The X-Fifteen is tested in Shoei’s wind tunnel for efficiency at speeds of up to 350 km/h. This has resulted in the X-Fifteen posting 6.1% less drag and 1.6% less lift than its predecessor.

Construction is from a Multi-Ply Advanced Integrated Matrix Plus (AIM+) Shell, This comprises of a six-ply matrix of fiberglass with lightweight, organic and high-performance fiber.

Featuring seven closable air inlets and six outlets, the X-Fifteen is optimised for cooling. This includes an increase in the size of the internal air channels from six mm to 10 mm.

Increasing safety is a two-stage shield locking system for the visor, a racing shield lock and center lock. This is to prevent shield release in the event of a fall while a new trigger lock mechanism prevents the shield from detaching after an accident or crash.

Shoei’s patented angle adjustment mechanism changes helmet position up to 4 degrees to increase upper field of vision while tucked in the racing position. The X-Fifteen helmet meets the latest ECE22.06 and FIM homologation safety standards.

