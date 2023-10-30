Suzuki Cars Malaysia launches first 3S centre in Johor

Posted in Cars, Local News, Suzuki / By Gerard Lye / October 30 2023 9:48 am

Naza Eastern Motors recently launched the first Suzuki 3S centre in Johor, which is located in Permas Jaya. The opening of the new facility, which coincided with the reveal of the Swift Sport Silver Edition, sees the introduction of the Suzuki Lifestyle Corner, a dedicated space catering to Suzuki enthusiasts.

The Suzuki Lifestyle Corner allows owners to customise their Jimny or Swift Sport with a wide range of official accessories and purchase Suzuki-branded merchandise. This is all contained in a facility that spans 7,252 square feet, which also has a showroom floor that can display up to six cars as well as a service centre that can handle up to 12 vehicles daily.

“We have set out on a journey to create a space that truly captures the spirit of Suzuki, designed meticulously to provide our valued customers with a truly immersive experience,” said Mohamad Irwan Shahril, CEO of Naza Eastern Motors.

“The 3S centre in Permas Jaya is poised to become the second home for the Suzuki Cars family in Johor, mirroring the warm and welcoming environment of our Petaling Jaya showroom,” he added.

