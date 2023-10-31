2023 Hyundai Tucson spied in Malaysia – 1.6T engine

Posted in Cars, Hyundai, Local News, Spyshots / By Mick Chan / October 31 2023 5:20 pm

The fourth-generation Hyundai Tucson has been sighted on Malaysian roads once again, a year and a half after its earlier sighting on local roads.

This time photographed at a petrol station by paultan.org reader Jackson Lim, the fourth-generation Tucson has been previously observed to be the long-wheelbase version that was launched for the United States, where three powertrain options were offered from launch.

Zoom in on the second image, and the ‘1.6T’ badge on the tailgate is just about visible. This would mean that Malaysia will get at least one variant of the new Tucson that is turbocharged, packing the 177 hp/264 Nm turbocharged combustion engine that is likely mated to the six-speed automatic transmission.

Should Malaysia get the LWB version of the Tucson, this will be a C-segment SUV that measures 4,630 mm long and 1,864 mm wide, with a wheelbase of 2,756 mm.

Overseas, the line-up consists of a 2.5 litre Smartstream engine that produces 187 hp and 241 Nm of torque channeled to the front wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission, joined by others packing a 1.6 litre turbocharged petrol engine and six-speed automatic gearbox combination.

The Tucson in overseas markets receives the SmartSense active safety suite comprised of highway driving assist (HDA), forward collision-avoidance assist (FCA) with pedestrian detection, lane keeping assist (LKA), lane following assist (LFA), blind-spot view monitor, high beam assist and a surround view monitor.

On the infotainment side, the top specification is a 10.25-inch touch navigation unit that offers split-screen operation as well as enhanced voice recognition, while Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard. These can be expected for Malaysia, too, though we will know in detail for certain when it makes its official arrival.

GALLERY: 2022 Hyundai Tucson, US-market LWB

GALLERY: Fourth-generation Hyundai Tucson

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.