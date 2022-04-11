In Cars, Hyundai, Local News, Spyshots / By Mick Chan / 11 April 2022 1:32 pm / 0 comments

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson appears to have landed in Malaysia, courtesy of images supplied by paultan.org reader Asyraf Sabry. Here, the fourth-generation SUV that has been sighted in the country appears to be the long-wheelbase version, though blink and you’ll miss it.

A telling visual cue distinguishing the two body lengths is in the chrome trim above the rear quarter window, just aft of the C-pillar. While the standard wheelbase Tucson uses a window panel that is more triangular with an upper edge that tapers immediately from the pillar side, the long-wheelbase version uses a window that sports a longer straight line along its upper edge before curving downwards.

The rest of the side profile that would typically reveal other differences between standard- and long-wheelbase bodystyles actually appear similar on both versions on the Tucson, down to the crease lines, wheel arch cladding and exterior equipment.

In the United States where the Tucson is present in long-wheelbase form, three powertrain options are offered; this is comprised of a naturally aspirated petrol, turbocharged hybrid and plug-in hybrid. The first is a Smartstream 2.5 litre engine which produces 187 hp and 241 Nm, driving the front wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The LWB (right) fourth-generation Hyundai Tucson sports a slightly longer rear window. Note the upper edge along the chrome trim; click to enlarge

In the electrified variants, both employ a 1.6 litre turbocharged engine paired to a six-speed automatic gearbox; the 177 hp/264 Nm internal combustion engine is augmented by a 44.2 kW electric motor and a 1.49 kWh battery pack for a total system output of 230 PS and 350 Nm of torque.

The plug-in hybrid variant sports the same output figures, albeit with a larger battery pack at 13.8 kWh for a pure electric driving range of 45 km, and recharging takes less than two hours with the 7.2 kW onboard charger. According to Hyundai, this is 30% more efficient than the ICE version and gets 20% more torque, while offering a maximum range of more than 800 km.

Safety kit for the 2022 Tucson includes the SmartSense active safety suite that is comprised of highway driving assist (HDA), forward collision-avoidance assist (FCA) with pedestrian detection, lane keeping assist (LKA), lane following assist (LFA), blind-spot view monitor, high beam assist and a surround view monitor.

For infotainment, the Tucson gets a dual-screen centre console panel comprised of an eight-inch colour touchscreen as standard for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, above a fully touchscreen-operated climate control setup. Optionally available is the 10.25-inch touch navigation unit that offers split-screen operation as well as enhanced voice recognition.

