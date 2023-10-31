EPMB launches car seat manufacturing plant in Tg Malim – to supply Proton, 150k sets capacity per year

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / October 31 2023 11:49 am

EP Manufacturing (EPMB) has announced the opening of its first car seat manufacturing facility in Tanjung Malim. Constructed with an investment of slightly over RM30 million, the new plant is set to build car seats for Proton.

Located 2.5 km from Proton’s factory in Tanjung Malim, the EPMB plant, which has an initial capacity of being able to manufacture 150,000 sets of car seats per year, will cater to upcoming vehicles from the national automaker. The launch of the plant was witnessed by Perak MB Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad and Proton CEO Li Chunrong.

The company said the manufacturing plant was developed through a technical partnership between it and Chinese vehicle parts manufacturer Zhejiang Jujin Automobile & Motorcycle Accessories, which currently supplies car seats to Geely.

“We view the opening of this plant as a major step forward in EPMB’s partnership with Proton, which spans nearly four decades. This venture will enable us to diversify our core manufacturing business from the production of metal and plastic products, unlocking a new business stream with substantial growth potential,” said EPMB Group CEO Ahmad Razlan Mohamed.

It’s the second new production facility to be announced by the company in recent weeks. Earlier this month, EPMB said that it was starting construction of its new vehicle assembly plant in Melaka. Located at Hicom Pegoh Industrial Park, the assembly plant will have a capacity to produce up to 30,000 vehicles a year initially when it is up and running

The new plant is set to manufacture a couple of vehicle models from BAIC, the BJ40 Plus and X55II SUVs. Additionally, the company also expects to assemble vehicles for Great Wall Motor Sales Malaysia.

