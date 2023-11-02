PACE 2023: Buy Trapo tint, get free coating package! From RM650, with up to 10-year warranty coverage

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Hafriz Shah / November 2 2023 5:39 pm

You may know Trapo for its high-quality car mats and dashcams, but the fast-rising brand in Malaysia is also venturing into window tints and car coating. At the paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) happening this weekend at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC), you can enjoy an exclusive Buy Tint Get Free Coating offer!

Choose between Trapo’s three ranges of window tints – Crystal tint, Dfend security tint or Chroma premium tint – and you’ll also get a complimentary car coating package. Whichever one you pick, Trapo tint films promise reduced glare and improved night vision, an anti-bacterial coating, high heat reduction while blocking harmful UV rays and less eye fatigue.

Trapo Crystal has a non-reflective finish from its 2-mil nano ceramic film, and is priced between RM650 for a small car and RM1,150 for an MPV. You may choose from 15%, 50% and 70% VLT films, and the package is covered by a three-year warranty for peeling, bubbling, fading and adhesive failure.

The next level up is Trapo Dfend, which is a 4-mil nano ceramic security tint film designed with ultimate safety and protection in mind. It is highly shatter- and scratch-resistant, and is priced between RM1,500 and RM2,000 depending on vehicle class. 20%, 50% and 70% VLT films are available, all covered by a five-year warranty.

At the top of the range sits Trapo Chroma premium tint film. A 3-mil metalised film, it offers maximum security with ultra heat-rejection properties. This top-class product is priced between RM2,300 and RM2,800, and comes with a 10-year warranty coverage. All packages also include one free tint replacement in the event of glass replacement or break-ins.

As mentioned, any purchase of a Trapo window tint package at PACE 2023 will entitle you to a free coating offer. Trapo car coatings – three levels available: Quick Shield, Pro Shield and Diamond Shield – offer long durability, supreme hardness, great water beading, high solid content and a reduction of watermark.

On its own, Trapo car coating is priced between RM699 and RM4,350 depending on the level and vehicle size. Warranty coverage ranges from 12 months to four years depending on the chosen package. Head on over to Trapo’s booth at PACE 2023 to get more details on the promotions, prices and packages available.

While you’re there, you may also check out all the participating car brands which include BMW and MINI (both represented by Auto Bavaria), Mercedes-Benz (represented by Hap Seng Star), Audi, Volkswagen, Volvo, Subaru, Hyundai and BYD, plus Proton, smart, Mitsubishi and Isuzu (all represented by EON). There will also be premium motorcycles from BMW Motorrad.

Booking a new vehicle at PACE 2023 also comes with the added bonus of RM2,500 worth of vouchers from our supporting partners. These include a RM500 voucher for air purification solutions (Blueair), RM500 voucher for child car seats (Recaro Kids), RM500 voucher for personalised and customised leather seats (DK Schweizer) and more.

PACE 2023 is supported by title sponsor Petronas, a household name in the energy industry with a presence in over 50 countries, most prominently in Malaysia. The event also has myTukar and Gentari as co-sponsors.

With affordable prices on car mats, discounts on dashcams and now window tint and car coating packages, Trapo has you covered when you need to get your new or current car kitted up for your journeys. Head on over to PACE 2023 at SCCC from November 4-5 for guaranteed vouchers and other rewards when you purchase a car.