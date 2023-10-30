PACE 2023: Get your car ready for the road with Trapo car mats priced from just RM168; 10% off dashcams

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Gerard Lye / October 30 2023 7:51 pm

The paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) is happening this weekend at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC). From November 4-5, you’ll be able to find the best deals on new and pre-owned premium cars at PACE 2023, along with additional perks and the chance to win great prizes.

If you’re looking for accessories for your new ride, Trapo will be present at PACE 2023 with a range of products that suit a wide variety of makes and models. A renowned name in the world of car mats, Trapo offers several product series with prices starting from just RM168.

Each Trapo car mat, be it the Eco, Classic, Hex or Xtreme, is made to precisely fit your car, whatever it may be – find the car mat for your car here. Additionally, Trapo car mats are specifically design to remain in place thanks to the company’s anti-slip technology, while also being durable, easy to clean and customisable to suit your preference.

In addition to car mats, Trapo also offers dashcams that are feature-rich with built-in GPS, voice command recognition, different recording modes as well as the ability to record high-resolution footage on the move and even when parked.

Trapo dashcams also use a more robust supercapacitor technology for better longevity compared to some dashcams that rely on lithium-ion batteries, and the hardware kit includes battery drain protection to prevent your car’s battery from going flat. As part of a special promotion at PACE 2023, Trapo dashcams are being offered with a 10% discount, and you can check out the range here.

While you’re at PACE 2023, do check out all the participating car brands which include BMW and MINI (both represented by Auto Bavaria); Mercedes-Benz (represented by Hap Seng Star); Audi, Volkswagen, Proton, Mitsubishi and smart (all represented by EON); Volvo; Subaru; Hyundai; BYD and Isuzu. There will also be premium motorcycles from BMW Motorrad at the show.

Booking a new vehicle at PACE 2023 also comes with the added bonus of RM2,500 worth of vouchers from our supporting partners. These a RM500 voucher for auto window film and auto coating (V-Kool), RM500 voucher for car mats (Dodomat), RM500 voucher for air purification solutions (Blueair), RM500 voucher for child car seats (Recaro Kids) and RM500 voucher for personalised and customised leather seats (DK Schweizer).

PACE 2023 is supported by title sponsor Petronas, a household name in the energy industry with a presence in over 50 countries, most prominently in Malaysia. The event also has myTukar as a co-sponsor, which offers customers a platform serving as full-stack solution for buying and selling used cars in an easy and convenient manner.

With affordable prices on car mats and discounts on dashcams, Trapo has you covered when you need to get your new or current car kitted up for your journeys. Head on over to PACE 2023 at SCCC from November 4-5 for guaranteed vouchers and other rewards when you purchase a car.