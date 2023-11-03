Full respray of your car from just RM1,950 at PACE 2023 this weekend with Carro Care Paint Centre

Posted in Advertorial / By Paul Tan / November 3 2023 3:41 pm

We have great news for you – in conjunction with PACE 2023, Carro Care is offering 35% off their full car respray package. The catch is that it’s only available if you sign up for it at their booth at PACE 2023 at Setia City Convention Centre this weekend, November 4-5 from 9am to 7pm.

Not only that, you will also get a complimentary RM150 service voucher for you to use with Carro Care.

The following is the promo pricing at the event:

You can respray any car, it does not have to be in the list of models above. The models are meant to be an example of the pricing categories.

Just drop by the Carro Care (together with myTukar) booth at PACE 2023 this Saturday and Sunday (4-5 November 2023) anytime from 9am to 7pm to sign up!

Here’s the benefits of using Carro Care for a full car respray package:

3-year warranty – if you notice any defects, you can send it in for rectification

Nippon automotive paint used Japanese paint master with 25 years of experience leading the team

Here are testimonial videos from previous customers who have used Carro Care’s full car respray package:

VIDEO: Proton Waja full restoration

Sometimes you don’t wait a new car, as your current car has sentimental value to your family. In this case, why not do a full restoration?

VIDEO: Perodua Myvi full car respray

This lady sent her Perodua Myvi in for a full car respray service. Watch the video to see the results.

VIDEO: Honda Civic FE full car respray

Unsatisfied with uneven colour matching due to accident repair of his Honda Civic FE, Zee decided to use myTukar’s Body & Paint centre for a full car respray. He also reveals some interesting facts about other full car respray advertisements he found online.

VIDEO: Audi TT full car respray

This Audi TT was sent in for a change of colour to yellow and black!