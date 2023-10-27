PACE 2023: Book a myTukar vehicle and get RM2,500 worth of vouchers – 35% off body and paint services

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Anthony Lim / October 27 2023 3:06 pm

The paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) returns, with the 2023 edition set to take place at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) this November 4-5. As usual, you can expect plenty of great deals on new and pre-owned premium cars at the annual expo.

If you’re shopping for a used car, look no further than myTukar to provide you with the right pick. To sweeten the deal, myTukar is offering the first 50 customers who book a myTukar Certified Car during PACE 2023 RM2,500 worth of vouchers from event partners V-Kool, Dodomat, Blueair, Recaro and DK Schweizer. All that’s needed to secure the vouchers is to have your vehicle delivered by November 20.

The company is also offering a promotion on its body and paint (B&P) services. Customers who make a body and spray paint booking during the event will get 35% off the price of a spray paint package. The offer is valid for two months from the time of booking. Customers will also receive a free RM150 service credit, which they can redeem at any Carro Care service centre for any service (excluding that from the B&P centre) within three months.

Of course, you’ll need insurance for your new pre-owned car, and myTukar has that angle covered as well. The company is offering a 10% discount on insurance premium (excluding SST and stamp duty costs) to the first 1,000 customers. To enjoy the offer, customers simply need to key in the unique promo code (MYTUKARPACE) during the transaction process.

In addition to myTukar, other brands taking part in PACE 2023 include BMW and MINI (both represented by Auto Bavaria), Mercedes-Benz (represented by Hap Seng Star), Audi, Volkswagen, Proton, Mitsubishi and smart (all represented by EON); Volvo , Subaru; Hyundai, BYD and Isuzu. There will also be premium motorcycles from BMW Motorrad at the show.

In addition to the attractive deals being offered by participating companies, purchasing at PACE will also net you further goodies. That’s because all new vehicle bookings will come with RM2,500 worth of vouchers from our supporting partners.

The rewards include a RM500 voucher for auto window film and auto coating (V-Kool), RM500 voucher for car mats (Dodomat), RM500 voucher for air purification solutions (Blueair), RM500 voucher for child car seats (Recaro Kids) and RM500 voucher for personalised and customised leather seats (DK Schweizer).

PACE 2023 is supported by title sponsor Petronas, a household name in the energy industry with a presence in over 50 countries, most prominently in Malaysia. The event also has myTukar as a co-sponsor, which offers customers a platform serving as full-stack solution for buying and selling used cars in an easy and convenient manner.

With guaranteed vouchers and many rewards in store, there’s no better place to purchase a car – new or pre-owned – than at PACE, which takes place at SCCC on the November 4-5 weekend. See you there!