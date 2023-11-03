Rapid KL My50 unlimited and MyCity travel passes now available online through MyRapid Pulse app

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Anthony Lim / November 3 2023 1:21 pm

Rapid KL has announced that it has begun online sales of the My50 unlimited travel pass and the MyCity 1-day and 3-day pass, with the passes available for purchase through the MyRapid Pulse application. This eliminates the hassle of having to head on over to a Rapid KL customer service office at rail stations or bus hubs to purchase these passes.

Introduced in 2019, the My50 is an unlimited travel pass that offers 30 consecutive days of unlimited rides on Rapid KL LRT, MRT, monorail, BRT, Rapid KL bus and MRT feeder bus services in the Klang Valley.

As for the MyCity pass, it is a travel pass that offers unlimited rides on Rapid KL rail and bus services over a short term, valid for a single day (RM5) or three days (RM15). Both the My50 and MyCity travel passes are only available to Malaysians.

You can download the MyRapid Pulse app from the Apple App Store or Google Play store.

