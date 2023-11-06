2024 Honda ADV160 new colour for Malaysia, RM13k

Posted in Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / November 6 2023 10:34 am

Just a colour update for the 2024 Honda ADV160 adventure scooter in Malaysia, with pricing remaining the same at RM12,999. Pricing excludes road tax, insurance and registration and the new colour option is Force Silver, in addition to the current colour choices of Mat Charcoal Grey Metallic and Vivacity Red and stocks are available in all Boon Siew Honda Malaysia dealers from this week.

The engine room remains the same, with 156.9 cc eSP+ single-cylinder, liquid-cooled mill fed by PGM-Fi. Power is claimed to be 15.82 hp at 8,500 rpm with 14.7 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm, going to the rear wheel via belt drive and automatic gearbox.

The ADV160 gets Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), otherwise known as traction control. The rider can switch traction control on and off according to preference and to suit terrain conditions.

Seat height is set at 780 mm with weight listed at 133 kg, with 8.1-litres of fuel in the tank. Under the seat, a 30-litre storage compartment can carry a helmet and other riding essentials.

Inside the cockpit a monochrome LCD display shows all the necessary information with keyless start as standard while the windshield can be manually set to one of two positions. Braking is done with hydraulic discs front and rear and the ADV160 gets front wheel ABS as standard.

Suspension in front uses non-adjustable telescopic forks while the rear comes with twin shock absorbers adjustable for spring preload. Wheel sizing for the ADV160 is 110/80 front on a 14-unch wheel and a 130/70 rear tyre on a 13-inch wheel.

