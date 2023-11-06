Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / November 6 2023 9:32 am

Puspakom will open for business on two Saturdays this month, November 18 and 25. This extended operations is for selected branches across the country. The selected branches are open from 8am to 5pm, like on previous extended Saturdays.

This time, a total of 17 Puspakom branches will be involved, although Shah Alam and Alor Gajah are only open on November 25 and not two of the Saturdays. All customers have to make online appointments via MyPuspakom before showing up – no walk-ins are allowed. Below are the list of outlets involved.

Klang Valley

Wangsa Maju

Cheras

Petaling Jaya

Shah Alam

Padang Jawa

North

Alor Setar

Mak Mandin (Penang)

Gopeng (Perak)

South

Alor Gajah (Melaka)

Seremban

Johor Bahru

Kluang

Pasir Gudang

East Coast

Kuantan

Kota Bharu

East Malaysia

Kota Kinabalu

Kuching

Meanwhile, Puspakom Sungai Petani in Kedah is now back in operations – doors reopened for business yesterday. Get your appointment slots online at MyPuspakom.

