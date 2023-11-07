2024 Mercedes-AMG GLE53 Coupe facelift launched in Malaysia – 3.0T mild-hybrid, 435 PS/560 Nm, RM874k

Posted in Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Anthony Lim / November 7 2023 10:35 am

The second-gen C254 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4Matic Coupe isn’t the only vehicle model launched by Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) today, as the facelifted GLE Coupe has also been introduced.

The refreshed C167, which was revealed in February this year, makes its Malaysian debut in Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4Matic+ Coupe form, and the sole mild-hybrid performance variant – which is of course fully-imported – is priced at RM873,888 on-the-road without insurance, inclusive of 10% sales tax.

The rework to the exterior is minor, led by new Multibeam LED headlamps – with Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus – that feature a fresh daytime running light signature. There’s also a revised front apron with side air intakes shaped in a jet-wing design, a signature AMG radiator grille and an AMG emblem on the bonnet.

The rear meanwhile features revised LED tail lamps and a two-pipe exhaust system, with an AMG spoiler lip adding further visual flair. As for wheels, the Malaysian-specification GLE 53 rides on 22-inch AMG cross-spoke forged units, and it’s also equipped with aluminium-look, illuminated running boards with rubber studs and a panoramic sliding sunroof.

Aside from AMG bodystyling elements, the car also comes with an AMG Night package, which dresses selected exterior elements in high-gloss black – these include the front splitter as well as the trim strips in the front and rear aprons, the window surrounds and the painted exterior mirror housings.

Like the exterior, the GLE Coupe’s cabin receives only some minor tweaks, including air vent surrounds that are now ringed with chrome accents instead of black. Standard fit items on the facelift include an AMG Performance steering wheel finished in Nappa leather, AMG carbon-fibre trim, AMG floor mats and an interior chrome package.

Elsewhere, the dashboard and door belt lines are dressed in an Artico faux leather finish, and there’s the usual complement of mod cons, from a Keyless-Go Comfort package and hands-free access to wireless charging and Energising/Air Balance packages.

As for the digital screens, they remain dual 12.3-inch units, but the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) has been updated to the automaker’s second-gen system, and this offers improved voice recognition and support for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Audio duties are handled by a Burmester surround sound system

Push is provided by a 3.0 litre turbocharged inline-six delivering 435 PS (429 hp or 320 kW) from 5,800 to 6,100 rpm and 560 Nm of twist from 2,200 to 5,000 rpm. Peak torque on the facelift is up by 40 Nm, as a result of software upgrades and a larger turbocharger.

Like the GLC 300 4Matic Coupe, the GLE 53 4Matic+ Coupe also features a 48-volt mild hybrid system, which features a second-gen integrated starter-generator (ISG). The ISG, which enables functions such as coasting and comfortable engine start-stop, provides the car with an extra 23 PS (20 hp or 15 kW) and 200 Nm. Performance figures include a 0-100 km/h time of 5.0 seconds and a 250 km/h top speed.

The AMG specs means that there’s a nine-speed AMG Speedshift TCT 9G automatic transmission and AMG Performance 4Matic+ all-wheel drive with fully variable torque distribution as well as AMG Ride Control+ air suspension with adaptive adjustable damping in the mix. The Malaysian GLE 53 Coupe is also equipped with AMG Active Ride Control active roll stabilisation as standard.

Driver assistance and safety equipment includes a Driving Assistance Package Plus, Distronic active distance assist, window bags/rear sidebags/knee airbag and Pre-Safe Impulse Side as well as a parking package with 360° camera and Parktronic active parking assist.

