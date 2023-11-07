2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4Matic Coupe launched in Malaysia – 2.0T mild-hybrid, AMG Line, RM469,888

Posted in Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Anthony Lim / November 7 2023 10:26 am

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) has officially introduced the new Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe, the C254 making its local debut eight months after its global reveal. Like the X254 GLC SUV, which was launched here in April, the second-gen coupe arrives in Malaysia in a single variant form, as a GLC 300 4Matic AMG Line. The fully-imported CBU model is priced at RM469,888, on-the-road without insurance, inclusive of 10% sales tax.

Measuring in at 4,763 mm long, 1,890 mm wide and 1,699 mm tall, the new GLC Coupe is slightly larger than the first-gen, being 31 mm longer and five mm taller while width remains the same as the old car. The track widths have also been increased, by six mm at the front (now 1,627 mm) and 23 mm at the rear (now 1,640 mm).

The AMG Line exterior features wheel arch liners in the vehicle colour and, for the local car, 20-inch AMG multi-spoke light-alloy wheels. Also to be found are top-of-the-line Digital Light headlamps with Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus and aluminium-look running boards with rubber studs as well as a mirror package, Sports suspension and larger front brake discs.

Inside, the cabin presentation mirrors that found in the GLC SUV, which translates to an identical dashboard layout and similar free-standing 12.3-inch high-resolution digital instrument screen and portrait-oriented 11.9-inch central touchscreen, the latter running on the newest Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) infotainment system, with a Burmester 3D surround sound system handling audio duties.

Likewise, the Coupe’s AMG Line interior trim and equipment specifications, which mirrors that seen on the GLC SUV. The seats are upholstered in Artico faux leather, as is the instrument panel and belt lines, with the Artico finished in a Nappa-look.

Additionally, there’s a multi-function steering wheel finished in Nappa leather, a black fabric roof liner, metal structure trim panels, illuminated door sill panels with Mercedes-Benz lettering and AMG floor mats.

The equipment list also includes Thermatic dual-zone climate control, powered front seats with memory function, rear door sunshades, an ambient lighting system, a powered tailgate, Keyless-Go Comfort package and a panoramic sliding sunroof.

The increased dimensions of the new GLC Coupe means there’s 45 litres of additional rear cargo space compared to the first-gen. Standard boot space is 545 litres, but folding the rear seats down increases capacity to 1,490 litres.

Like its SUV sibling, the GLC Coupe is powered by an M254 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that serves up 258 PS (255 hp or 190 kW) at 5,800 rpm and 400 Nm of torque from 2,000 to 3,200 rpm. The mill is paired with a 9G-Tronic nine-speed automatic transmission, with power sent to the wheels via a 4Matic all-wheel drive system.

A 48-volt mild hybrid system, which features a second-gen integrated starter-generator (ISG), provides a further boost of 23 PS (23 hp or 17 kW) and 205 Nm. The ISG also enables functions such as coasting and comfortable engine start-stop. Performance figures include a 0-100 km/h time of 6.3 seconds and a 246 km/h top speed.

In terms of safety and driver assistance kit, the item list includes blind spot assist, active lane keeping assist, active brake assist, a Pre-Safe system as well as a parking package with 360° camera and active parking assist with Parktronic.

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4Matic Coupe spec sheet

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4Matic Coupe facelift

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4Matic Coupe facelift official photos

