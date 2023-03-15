In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Anthony Lim / 15 March 2023 6:28 pm / 0 comments

The wraps have come off the new Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe, which makes its debut eight months after the second-gen GLC SUV first appeared on the scene. More evolution than a radical change, the C254 gets a more organic, flowier exterior and slightly larger dimensions.

Measuring in at 4,763 mm long, 1,890 mm wide and 1,699 mm tall, the new GLC Coupe is 31 mm longer and five mm higher than its predecessor, while width remains the same as the old car. The track widths have also been increased, by six mm at the front (now 1,627 mm) and 23 mm at the rear (now 1,640 mm).

The longer dimensions has translated into a slightly bigger boot. An additional 45 litres brings boot space to 545 litres on the mild-hybrid versions and to 390 litres on the plug-in variants, and folding the rear seats down increases capacity to 1,490 litres and 1,335 litres respectively.

As standard, the car comes with an Avantgarde exterior with 18‑inch light alloy wheels and a chrome package. Opting for the AMG Line spec brings about 19-inch or 20-inch wheel choices with mixed-profile tyres and wheel arch liners in the vehicle colour. Optional extras include easy-entry running boards and a Night package from AMG Line specification onwards.

Inside, the presentation mirrors that seen on the GLC, so you’ll find the same dashboard layout and similar free-standing 12.3-inch high-resolution digital instrument screen and a portrait-oriented 11.9-inch central touchscreen, the latter running on the newest MBUX infotainment system.

As with the exterior, the interior comes dressed in an Avantgarde line specification as standard. As usual, there is a variety of trim options available for the car, including open-pored wood veneers in brown, anthracite and black, with aluminium inlays. Going the AMG Line route adds on a leather-lined dashboard with nappa-look belt lines.

Like the SUV, all variants in the GLC Coupe range at point of launch feature electrification, either as a mild hybrid with 48-volt technology and a second-gen integrated starter-generator (four variants, two petrol, two diesel) or a plug-in hybrid (three variants) offering an all-electric range of more than 100 km (WLTP).

The mild-hybrid line-up is made up of the GLC 200 4Matic, the GLC 300 4Matic, GLC 220d 4Matic and GLC 300d 4Matic, while the PHEV range consists of the GLC 300e 4Matic, GLC 400e 4Matic and GLC300de 4Matic. As denoted by their suffix, all versions have the automaker’s all-wheel drive system, with a 9G-Tronic nine-speed automatic transmission in tow.

The petrol mild-hybrid range is powered by a 2.0 litre inline-four cylinder petrol engine, which offers 204 hp at 6,100 rpm and 320 Nm of torque from 2,000 rpm to 4,000 rpm on the GLC 200. Additional boost from electric drive adds 23 hp and 200 Nm of torque. The GLC 300 gets a different state of output tune, and so has 258 hp at 5,800 rpm and 400 Nm of torque from 2,000 rpm to 3,200 rpm.

The petrol PHEV versions also feature the same 2.0 litre mill. On the GLC 300e, the 204 hp/320 Nm from the mill is assisted by a 136 hp/440 Nm electric motor, offering a total system output of 313 hp and 550 Nm of torque. On the GLC 400e, 252 hp and 400 Nm is available from the engine, and with the same output from the electric motor combined system output is 381 hp and 650 Nm.

All the PHEVs come equipped with a 31.2 kWh battery, and fully charged, offer a fully-electric driving range of between 119 km and 131 km for the petrol versions, and between 113 km and 130 km for the diesel variant. As standard, the plug-in features an 11 kW three-phase AC charger, although an optional 60 kW DC charger can be specified – this brings the battery to full from zero in around 30 minutes.

Standard equipment for the GLC Coupe includes LED High Performance headlamps, a sports suspension (on the PHEVs, air suspension and level control at the rear axle), variable ratio steering, an Easy-Pack tailgate, smartphone integration and wireless phone charging.

The options box includes Airmatic air suspension (with rear-wheel steering) and a new panoramic sunroof, which is six cm longer than that on the new GLC SUV. As for driver assistance systems, the GLC Coupe gets the latest Driving Assistance Plus package, which brings about improved adaptive cruise control, among other things. There’s also a new Parking package with 360° camera, available as an optional extra.