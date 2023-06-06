2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 Malaysian review – much improved, but from RM430k, is too expensive now?

In Car Reviews, Cars, Mercedes-Benz, Video Reviews, Videos / By Gerard Lye / 6 June 2023 11:15 am / 0 comments

Launched in Malaysia in April this year, the second-generation Mercedes-Benz GLC is offered in a sole fully-imported (CBU) variant called the GLC300 4Matic AMG Line that retails for RM429,888 on-the-road without insurance.

At that price, the latest GLC is more expensive when compared to rivals like the BMW X3 and Volvo XC60, both of which do not cross the RM400,000 mark even in their highest trim levels. Is it still worth it, then? That’s what Hafriz Shah attempts to answer in his video review, so tune in to find out what it’s like to drive and live with the GLC.

The new GLC is larger than its predecessor, measuring 4,716 mm long (+60 mm), 1,890 mm wide (unchanged), 1,640 mm tall (-4 mm) and with a wheelbase that now spans 2,888 mm (+15 mm). These revisions result in a slight change to the interior space, but boot space has been increased by 70 litres to 620 litres.

Power comes from an M254 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that serves up 258 PS (255 hp or 190 kW) at 5,800 rpm and 400 Nm of torque from 2,000 to 3,200 rpm. The mill is paired with a 9G-Tronic nine-speed automatic transmission and a 4Matic all-wheel drive system that enables a 0-100 km/h time of 6.2 seconds and a top speed of 240 km/h.

A new addition for the GLC is a 48-volt mild hybrid system that features an integrated starter-generator (ISG) which can provide a boost of 23 PS (23 hp or 17 kW) and 200 Nm, while providing functions such as coasting and more refined engine start-stop. The SUV also gets Agility Control suspension with selective damping and Dynamic Select drive modes as standard.

The AMG Line package is also part of the kit list, along with 20-inch AMG multi-spoke light-alloy wheels, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, an 11.9-inch central touchscreen, the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) infotainment system, Thermatic dual-zone climate control, Nappa leather upholstery and autonomous emergency braking.

