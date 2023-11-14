2023 Honda Rebel 500 cruiser colour update, RM33,899

Posted in Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / November 14 2023 9:43 pm

2023 Honda Rebel 500 Candy Diesel Red

Coming in three new colours for next year is the 2023 Honda Rebel 500 cruiser motorcycle, priced at RM33,899. Pricing does not include road tax, insurance or registration and the Honda Rebel 500 was previously in Malaysia at RM32,899 and a two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects is provided by Boon Siew Honda.

The new colour choices for the Rebel 500 are Mat Gunpowder Black Metallic, Candy Diesel Red and Pearl Smoky Gray. These replace the previous colour options of Pearl Organic Green, Matte Jeans Blue Metallic and Graphite Black.

The engine room for the Rebel 500 remains the same with a liquid-cooled parallel-twin displacing 471 cc fed by PGM-Fi mated to a six-speed gearbox with assist and slipper clutch. Power is rated at 45.59 hp at 8,500 rpm and 43.3 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm and is tuned for more torque lower down the rpm range.

2024 Honda Rebel 500, Pearl Smoky Grey (left), Mat Gunpowder Black Metallic

Suspension is done with a pair of telescopic forks in front while a pair of Showa shock absorbers with nitrogen reservoirs provide better ride comfort. Braking uses a single hydraulic disc front and rear and wheel sizing is 16-inches shod with 130/90 and 150/80 tyres, front and rear, respectively.

LED lighting is used throughout on the Rebel 500 and the instrument gauge is a minimalist 100 mm diameter LCD unit with white backlight. Displaying all the necessary information, the Rebel 500’s gauge also displays a gear indicator, useful for new riders, and fuel consumption.

Seat height for the Rebel 500 is a rider friendly 690 mm, and weight is listed at 190 kg. 11.2-liters of fuel is carried in the tank and the Rebel 500 is available at Honda Big Wing stores in Penang, Kuala Lumpur, Petaling Jaya and Johor Baru.

