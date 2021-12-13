In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 13 December 2021 7:42 pm / 0 comments

Rounding out the trio of Malaysian motorcycles market releases for Boon Siew Honda today is the 2022 Honda Rebel 500, priced at RM32,899 excluding road tax, insurance and registration. New for the coming year is the Pearl Organic Green paint scheme which joins the current Matte Jeans Blue Metallic and Graphite Black colour options.

The Rebel 500 carries a liquid-cooled parallel-twin displacing 471 cc fed by PGM-Fi mated to a six-speed gearbox with assist and slipper clutch. Power is rated at 45.59 hp at 8,500 rpm and 43.3 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm and is tuned for more torque lower down the rpm range.

Telescopic forks hold up the front end of the Rebel while a pair of Showa shock absorbers with nitrogen reservoirs provide better ride comfort. Braking is done with a single hydraulic disc front and rear and wheel sizing is 16-inches shod with 130/90 and 150/80 tyres.

LED lighting is used throughout on the Rebel 500 and the instrument gauge is a minimalist 100 mm diameter LCD unit with white backlight. Displaying all the necessary information, the Rebel 500’s gauge also display gear selection, which a new rider might find helpful, and fuel consumption.

Seta height for the Rebel 500 is a very rider friendly 690 mm, and weighing in at 190 kg. The fuel tank carries 11.2-liters and the Rebel 500 is available at Honda Big Wing stores in Penang, Kuala Lumpur, Petaling Jaya and Johor Baru.