Tinted window ban among proposals received by KPWKM after three child deaths in cars in two months

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / November 14 2023 10:43 am

In light of recent child deaths due to being left in vehicles, among the proposals received by the ministry of women, family and community development (KPWKM) is for tinted vehicle windows to be banned, The Vibes has reported.

This comes after three child deaths were reported in the last two months after being left alone in a vehicle. “I am aware of such cases and we are working on enhancing the current standard operating procedures (SOP) to prevent recurrences. The Forgotten Baby Syndrome is indeed worrying, and we certainly want to prevent hot car deaths,” said women, family and community development minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

Another idea is for kindergartens or nurseries to contact the parents of children who are absent, the minister said, adding that she has been under pressure to take action to address such cases but clarified that she could only act within the purview of her ministry.

The most recent incident cited was the death of a two-year-old last Wednesday, after she was left alone in a car for eight hours, and initial investigations in this case found her mother had dropped off two other children around 7am that day. The mother proceeded to the two-year-old’s kindergarten, however she received a phone call upon arrival, and forgot about the child in the car.

Last month, a 16-month-old girl died after being found unconscious in a car at a public university in Kuala Nerus, Kuala Terengganu, and initial investigations found that the child’s father had forgotten to send the child to daycare at the university campus before beginning work at the same university.

Earlier in October, an eight-month-old girl died after being left in a car parked in Canselor Tuanku Muhriz Hospital in Cheras, Kuala Lumpur, when she was mistakenly left in the vehicle by her mother, a doctor at the hospital, thinking she had already sent the child to daycare.

Deaths are tragic, more so when they are avoidable. What do you think of the proposal to ban tinted vehicle windows for this purpose?

