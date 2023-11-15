Gentari signs MOU with Asahi Kasei and JGC Holdings for green hydrogen production – 8,000 tonnes annually

Posted in Local News / By Gerard Lye / November 15 2023 3:09 pm

Gentari Hydrogen, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Petronas’ Gentari, together with Asahi Kasei and JGC Holdings, announced the completion of a detailed feasibility study for the production of up to 8,000 tonnes of green hydrogen annually using a 60 MW (megawatt) class alkaline water electrolyser system.

As stated in a joint release, the three parties have also signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for a front-end engineering design (FEED) study for the project, which is supported by the Green Innovation Fund for Large-scale Alkaline Water Electrolysis System Development and Green Chemical Plant Project by Japan’s New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organisation (NEDO).

The FEED study is scheduled to commence in January 2024, with the operation planned to start in 2027. The commercial-scale project is said to demonstrate the companies’ commitment to promoting green hydrogen in markets as well as establishing a foundation for regional green hydrogen production, in line decarbonisation targets set in Japan, Malaysia and across Southeast Asia.

“We are pleased to collaborate with these two companies on a project that will demonstrate to the world the practical application of green hydrogen. Asahi Kasei’s experience from demonstration experiments in Germany and managing a 10 MW electrolyser in Japan for over three years will play a pivotal role in this project’s success,” said Nobuko Uetake, lead executive officer of Asahi Kasei and senior general manager of the company’s Green Solution Project.

“This strategic collaboration between Gentari, Asahi Kasei, and JGC amplifies value for all involved. The project stands as a catalyst for advancing Malaysia’s hydrogen economy towards achieving its green hydrogen target of 200,000 tonnes per year by 2030, aligning with the National Energy Transition Roadmap and Hydrogen Economy and Technology Roadmap. Beyond this, Gentari is developing hydrogen projects with national and state entities to position Malaysia as the region’s leading hydrogen hub, leveraging Petronas assets and the country’s strategic advantages,” commented Michele Azalbert, Gentari’s chief hydrogen officer.

“I would like to express our sincere appreciation for the efforts to conclude this MOU. JGC Group is currently constructing a demonstration facility of clean ammonia production adjacent to Asahi Kasei’s electrolyser at Namie-machi, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, together with an integrated control system. We look forward to applying the lessons learnt from the demonstration and to utilising its technical outcomes toward the execution of this project in Malaysia,” added Masahiro Aika, senior executive officer, technology commercialization officer and general manager of JGC’s sustainability co-creation unit.

