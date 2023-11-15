Petronas launches Sprinta Racing for Malaysian bikers – 10W-50, with Ultraflex technology, RM76 per litre

Posted in Bike Parts and Accessories, Bikes / By Mohan K Ramanujam / November 15 2023 10:41 am

Now available in Malaysia is the Petronas Sprinta Racing 10W-50 fully-synthetic lubricant for motorcycles. Price per litre for Sprinta Racing 10W-50 is RM76 in West Malaysia and RM77 for East Malaysia.

This new lubricant from Petronas is available at all Petronas stations and authorised workshops with delivery done in stages. Getting its initial Malaysia market roll out at the recently concluded 2023 Petronas Grand Prix of Malaysia at the Petronas booth, Sprinta Racing 10W-50 is also available at the official Petronas Shopee online page.

Sprinta Racing is developed by Petronas Lubricants International (PLI) at its Global Research and Technology (R&T) Centre in Turin, Italy. With a new product look and feel, Sprinta Racing is developed with Petronas’ Ultraflex technology, engineered to meet the demands of performance motorcycles.

An exclusive ester formulation is used in the new Petronas Sprinta Racing giving better performance and protection. Speaking at the launch via video message, Khalid Latiff, Regional Managing Director Asia of PLI said, “Petronas Sprinta with Ultraflex delivers the instant response any biker needs. Our mission is to offer products that inspire proactive endeavours, empowering our consumers to pursue their goals with assurance and safety.”

