2023 MotoGP: 182,912 attend Malaysian Grand Prix

Posted in Bikes, Local Bike News, MotoGP / By Mohan K Ramanujam / November 12 2023 6:13 pm

At the conclusion of the 2023 Petronas Grand Prix of Malaysia, 182,912 people crowded the stands across three days of motorcycle racing. This compares against last year’s visitor number of 163,567 people across the same period.

“This number is an indication motorsports remains ever popular with Malaysians,” said SIC chief executive officer Shafriman Hanif. “Despite the long holiday weekend of Deepavali, motorcycle racing fans still made the effort to come to Sepang to watch their favourite racers,” he added.

Friday saw 21,364 die-hard fans braving the Friday afternoon traffic to watch the practice sessions while Qualifying and the Sprint Race on Saturday drew an attendance of 70,911 people. On Sunday, 90,637 Malaysian motorcycle racing fans filled the KI grandstand and the main grandstand area, with the Mall area drawing those looking for bargains on motorcycle gear and viewing the latest motorcycles.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.