Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / November 16 2023 11:20 am

Take note, those who work in PJ State or go there to run errands. MBPJ has announced the closure of a few side roads around Menara MBPJ in the city centre, for the Karnival Santai Budaya event this weekend.

Specifically, the closure is from Jalan Tengah and part of Jalan 52/18 until Restoran Ajmeer in Section 52. See the map above for a clearer picture. The roads will be closed from 8pm Friday night till 5pm Sunday evening.

The PJ city council’s Karnival Santai Budaya is a variety event with a wide range of activities. Among the competitions listed for colouring, traditional games, street netball, pulut kuning, tingkah tari, pakaian beragam and solo singing. There will also be zumba exercises and games/activities for kids.

