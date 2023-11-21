Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV embarks on 2,751-km ASEAN tour – Singapore to Malaysia, Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam

Posted in Cars, Hyundai, International News, Local News / By Gerard Lye / November 21 2023 11:49 am

Hyundai has launched the “Go Far with Zero Worries” Ioniq 5 ASEAN Tour, which sees several units of the electric vehicle (EV) embark on a 2,751-km journey to various countries in Southeast Asia. The tour is a result of a collaboration between the Association of Singapore (AAS) and Hyundai, with the latter’s ASEAN headquarters also joining forces, and is aimed at showcasing the Ioniq 5’s reliability, eco-friendliness and long-distance capabilities

Flagging off from Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Center Singapore (HMGICS) on November 20, 2023, the convoy has since reached Malaysia and will travel for three days to locales such as Kuala Lumpur, Ipoh and Batu Ferringhi.

After Malaysia, the convoy will continue on to Thailand for four days, stopping by Hat Yai, Chumphon, Wat Phra Boromthat, Klai Kangwon Palace and Bangkok. From there, the convoy heads to Cambodia and will visit Angkor Wat, Bayon Temple and Banteay Srei during its three-day journey through the country. The final leg of the tour takes place at Vietnam and will conclude at Ho Chi Minh City’s Royal Palace in Vietnam on November 30.

The convoy, which includes three cars from HMGICS as well as two from Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Indonesia (HMMI), will see 24 participants representing Hyundai, the AAS, Hyundai club members, local community influencers across ASEAN countries and key opinion leaders from Indonesia and Thailand explore over 20 iconic destinations on the tour.

“Our aspiration through this journey is to demonstrate the reliability, eco-friendliness, and long-distance capabilities of the Ioniq 5, aiming to reduce consumers’ doubts and anxiety about EVs, especially in the region,” said Youngtack Lee, president of Hyundai Motor ASEAN headquarters.

“The tour not only marks a historic collaboration between many key stakeholders but also symbolises seamless connectivity and cooperation across borders. This journey becomes a catalyst for positive change and technological innovation,” the company wrote in its release.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.