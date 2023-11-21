Toyota unveils Comfortable Space sedan, Enjoyable Space concept EVs at 2023 Guangzhou Auto Show

Posted in Cars, International News, Toyota / By Mick Chan / November 21 2023 5:49 pm

Toyota “Comfortable Space” EV sedan concept

Toyota has unveiled a pair of electric vehicle concepts at the 2023 Guangzhou Auto Show in China, according to X (Twitter) user Tycho de Feijter. Images posted to the social media account show the concepts in sedan and SUV bodystyles respectively, and production versions of these concepts will be made by Toyota joint venture partner in China, GAC.

The concept vehicles have been given Chinese names without English versions, though the names of the sedan and SUV concepts can be translated as Comfortable Space and Enjoyable Space, respectively.

The sedan, the Comfortable Space concept is said to measure around five metres long with a wheelbase of around three metres, which is approximately the size of the Lexus ES that measures 4,975 mm long with a wheelbase of 2,870 mm.

Toyota “Enjoyable Space” electric SUV concept

According to the X post, other features on the sedan concept include retractable door handles, frameless doors, side cameras in place of exterior mirrors, and 21-inch wheels. For now, little else is known about the electric sedan concept, save for its planned start of production in 2025.

Meanwhile for the Enjoyable Space electric SUV concept, this measures around 4.8 metres long with a wheelbase of 2.9 metres, and its dimensions would make it of a size in between the RAV4 and the Kluger, according to Car Expert.

The Enjoyable Space electric SUV will reportedly enter production in China next year, to be priced from 250,000 yuan (RM163,260) in China. This will be sold with single- and dual-motor electric powertrains, according to the report.

Toyota to launch two new EVs in China Toyota is far behind in the EV race in China. But at least they are trying to catch up. In the next two years, the GAC-Toyota joint venture will launch two new China-only EVs, a sedan and an SUV. On the 2023 Guangzhou Auto Show, the joint… pic.twitter.com/RS7lcljy4e — Tycho de Feijter (@TychodeFeijter) November 20, 2023

