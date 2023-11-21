Volvo Sisma Auto Sungai Besi 3S centre opened; 120 kW DC charger, largest Volvo showroom in Malaysia

Posted in Local News, Volvo / By Mick Chan / November 21 2023 1:11 pm

Sisma Auto has opened its latest Volvo location, the Volvo Sisma Auto Sungai Besi 3S centre that is a purpose-built, four-storey facility that covers 55,000 square feet, making it the largest Volvo showroom in Malaysia.

Volvo Sungai Besi is home to a showroom that accommodates up to 16 brand new and Selekt pre-owned vehicles, bringing the Volvo Retail Sustainable Experience with initiatives that includes rainwater harvesting, solar energy, an energy-efficient insulated shell facade design, energy-efficient lighting and ventilation, and the maximising of greenery at the location.

The showroom is home to the customer lounge that features the carmaker’s signature Scandinavian design with clean, simple designs, as also found in its recently opened locations, such as in Setia Alam.

The 3S centre houses Volvo-trained and accredited personnel for the servicing of customer Volvo vehicles across combustion, hybrid and battery-electric types, along with the latest Volvo servicing equipment including diagnostics equipment, special tools, and on-site wheel alignment and balancing equipment. For EVs, the front of the showroom includes a 120 kW DC fast charger for public use.

“We started the Volvo business some six years ago and we had basically outgrown our original service centre in Glenmarie. This bigger and better facility is in response to the needs of our growing customer base. It also supplements our existing sales location in Bukit Bintang, in the heart of Kuala Lumpur City centre,” said Sisma Auto group managing director Syed Khalil Syed Ibrahim.

Located in Wisma Sisma at 855, Sungai Besi Expressway, Sungai Besi 57100 Kuala Lumpur, Volvo Sisma Auto Sungai Besi is open 9am to 7pm from Monday to Friday, and 10am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Volvo Sisma Auto Sungai Besi 3S Centre, official images

