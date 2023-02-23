In Local News, Volvo / By Mick Chan / 23 February 2023 4:00 pm / 0 comments

Volvo Car Malaysia dealership network, Sime Darby Swedish Auto has officiated its second Volvo dealership in the country, the Volvo Setia Alam 3S centre, after the Sime Darby group’s first Volvo dealership in Sime Darby Motors City in Ara Damansara.

Located along Jalan Setia Alam Murni in Seksyen U13, Shah Alam, Selangor, this will offer Volvo customers access to sales, service and body repair facilities.

Occupying 23,000 square feet, Volvo Setia Alam is outfitted in the latest Volvo global showroom and servicing standards, with the Volvo Retail Experience at the location offering customers the brand’s ‘Scandinavian ideals and values’, according to Volvo.

The showroom is open seven days a week, from 8:30am to 6pm Mondays to Fridays, from 9am to 6pm on Saturdays and from 10am to 6pm on Sundays and public holidays, and has 13 parking spaces for visitors.

In line with the brand’s drive towards full electrification, Volvo Setia Alam is equipped with a total of four 22 kW AC chargers from ABB; one is located in the visitor parking section with another in the new car delivery bay, one in the service department’s outdoor parking bay, and one within the workshop area. These will be offered for use by Volvo customers free of charge.

On the aftersales side, the workshop has four servicing bays; two are outfitted with scissor lifts and one with a two-post hoist, while the fourth is a static bay for work that does not require vehicles to be lifted, such as with software updates.

The service department at Volvo Setia Alam will typically attend to a maximum of six customer vehicles per day, said Sime Darby Swedish Auto dealer principal Nixon Ng. While body repair and paint work are not carried out on-site, customer cars received at the Volvo Setia Alam location requiring B&P work will be handled by a Sime Darby Motors-operated facility in Bukit Jelutong, Ng added.

“We are pleased to reinforce our partnership with Sime Darby Swedish Auto through the opening of the Setia Alam dealership and we look forward to forging a stronger collaboration in showcasing how Volvo vehicles offers its owners and customers the freedom to move in a personal, sustainable and safe way,” said Volvo Car Malaysia MD Charles Frump.

Volvo Setia Alam is located at No. 3, Jalan Setia Alam Murni, U13/AH, Seksyen U13 in Shah Alam, Selangor. Its showroom is open seven days a week, from 8:30am to 6pm Mondays to Fridays, from 9am to 6pm on Saturdays and from 10am to 6pm on Sundays and public holidays, while the service centre is open 8:30am to 5:30pm Mondays to Fridays, 8:30am to 12:45pm on Saturdays and closed on Sundays and public holidays.