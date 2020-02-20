In Local News, Volvo / By Matthew H Tong / 20 February 2020 2:03 pm / 1 comment

Volvo Car Malaysia (VCM), together with new distributor partner Sime Darby Swedish Auto, have opened the doors to one of the brand’s largest 3S centres in Malaysia. The four-storey, 50,742 sq ft facility is among the most advanced and sustainably-run in the country as well, featuring no single-use plastics or brochures.

It’s stylishly built to Volvo Car’s global retail standards, featuring the first ever Volvo Virtual Reality Studio in South East Asia, and there’s even the Volvo Retail Experience and Digital Silent Salesman (DSS) for customers to enjoy. The showroom floor houses the full range of Volvo models, including the XC40, XC60 and XC90 SUVs, as well as the S60 T8 R-Design.

Spread across the second and third floors are car detailing areas and the main service centre, the latter featuring eight service bays, two of which are “Reception at the Counter” bays. This means customers whose cars require immediate attention can simply drive in and have them inspected on the spot. The aftersales team comprises eight certified technicians.

Meanwhile, a wheel alignment and balancing zone is located on the fourth floor, and the targeted monthly service capacity is close to 400 cars. All customer parking bays are also equipped with a designated electric vehicle charger.

The new 3S centre is located at Block 6 of the new Sime Darby Motors City, Jalan PJU 1A/7, Ara Damansara. Opening hours are from 8.30 am to 6 pm on weekdays, 9 am to 6 pm on Saturdays, and 10 am to 6 pm on Sundays and public holidays. The service centre opens from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm on weekdays, and 8.30 am to 12.45 pm on Saturdays.

At the grand opening, VCM managing director Nalin Jain said: “Building off our accomplishments in 2018 and further growth in 2019, Volvo is set to have a great 2020. The partnership we have with premium dealers such as Sime Darby Swedish Auto is the key to expanding the Volvo brand’s Swedish-inspired ideals and heritage especially within regard to its retail experience, new car sales and customer service improvement. There is an amazing potential.”