BRT Sunway Line running on street level Sat night to make way for BRT Run, alt pick-up points at 4 stations

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / November 23 2023 9:47 am

Take note, Sunway/USJ residents and those who take the BRT Sunway Line. The elevated bus route will be running on street level this Saturday night. That’s 6pm to midnight, November 25. This is to make way for the BRT Run 2023 running event.

This means that the BRT buses will be moving under the elevated track, and will stop directly below the BRT stations except at four stations, which will have alternative pick-up and drop-off points. The stations are USJ 7, South Quay, Mentari and Sunway Setia Jaya – see the list and images above for the points.

For me, the BRT Run is one of the more interesting runs around as it utilises the elevated bus route. It’s almost like running on a closed highway, Duo Highway Challenge style, but the road is narrower and you run pass the stations. The route can be seen for miles ahead too, unblocked.

Runners, race pack collection is today and tomorrow at Kompleks BRT Sunway (near the SunU-Monash station), ground floor parking, 11am to 8pm. There will be no collection on race day. As usual, bring your confirmation slip and ID. Check out the route map below.

