JPJ says it has again detected more driver’s licence scams, advises public to not fall for such “offers”

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / November 23 2023 5:57 pm

It never ends, the scam involving the sale of fake driver’s licences. The road transport department (JPJ) says it has again detected such fraudulent activities on Facebook, Telegram and other social media sites, with a syndicate reportedly offering buyers the ability to obtain the document cheaply and easily.

In a statement, the department said that monitoring has revealed that the syndicate is using social media platforms and chat apps to promote such advertisements, which display photos of actual driving licenses to attract and entice people to obtain a license without the need to sit for a test. The modus operandi of these scammers is to offer advertisements saying that the document is a valid licence when in fact, it is not.

The sale of illegal driving licences has been around for a good while, and they have also made the news in faraway places, notably Australie. In April last year, a Malaysian woman was caught for driving with a fake Malaysian driver’s licence in New South Wales, and later in the year, three more Malaysians were hauled up for similar offences in the same state.

The department once again advises the public to always be wary of such offers – which employ various methods and different communication techniques to influence the public’s thinking – and to not fall for them. It added that it has collaborated with the police and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to track these social media accounts for further action.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.