Next Nissan Skyline will be an EV fastback and SUV

Posted in Cars, Infiniti, International News / By Gerard Lye / November 28 2023 5:09 pm

A report by Japan’s Best Car Web indicates the next-generation Nissan Skyline will go fully electric and be offered in more than just one body style.

Previous reports suggested the 14th-generation Skyline will be offered exclusively as an SUV, but Best Car Web claims there will also be a fastback. The latter is said to pack 449 PS (443 hp or 330 kW) and could debut sometime in autumn 2025. The SUV version is said to be still in the works.

The Skyline is currently in its 13th generation that has been around since 2013 and is also sold as the Infiniti Q50. Its replacement in fastback form is said to pack four electric motors – one for each wheel – and will be styled with inspiration from Infiniti’s Vision Qe concept (pictured here) that was revealed in October this year. It’s likely the Skyline successor and new Infiniti model will be sister models, as with the current Q50 and Skyline duo.

As for the Skyline-badged electric SUV, it will be positioned above the Ariya, although details are limited for now. This won’t be the first high-riding model to carry the ‘Skyline’ name, as there was the Skyline Crossover based on the Infiniti QX50 (formerly known as the EX37) in Japan previously.

GALLERY: Infiniti Qe concept

