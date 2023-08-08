2024 Nissan Skyline Nismo revealed for Japan – 1,000 units; 420 PS 3.0L turbo V6, performance upgrades

In Cars, International News, Nissan / By Gerard Lye / 8 August 2023 12:26 pm / 0 comments

Nissan has unveiled the new Skyline Nismo, which will be launched in Japan this September. Only 1,000 units of the performance sedan will be offered, of which 100 units are Limited versions that will go on sale next summer.

As you’d expect of a Nismo model, there are quite a few performance upgrades over a regular Skyline. For starters, the VR30DDTT 3.0 litre twin-turbo V6 petrol engine has been tuned to now deliver 420 PS (414 hp or 309 kW) and 550 Nm of torque.

These figures represent a significant increase from the V6 used in the 400R variant, which is rated at 405 PS (400 hp or 298 kW) and 475 Nm. The more powerful engine continues to be paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission that has Nismo-specific tuning so a sharper response is available when in Sport and Sport+ modes.

Besides the added grunt, the Skyline Nismo also gets exclusive Enkei 19-inch aluminium wheels that lighter, wider and more rigid, accompanied by stickier tyres. The suspension has also been specially tuned, with specific stabilisers to reduce roll when turning and maintain tracking on uneven road surfaces.

Elsewhere, the adhesive used on the front and rear windshields are adopted from the GT-R Nismo for improved body rigidity without increasing overall vehicle weight. There are also new brake pads with improved fade-resistance properties, while the ABS has been retuned for shorter braking distances.

Visually, the Skyline Nismo gets model-specific front and rear bumpers, side sills, new fog lamps, plenty of branding and a distinctive red accent along the bottom. The cross-section of the grille opening and shape of the internal air guide have also been redesigned to optimise the flow of air to the radiator and oil cooler.

The interior is largely similar to the 400R variant, albeit with Nismo touches like a red centre mark on the steering wheel, a 280 km/h speedometer and a red-ringed tachometer. Customers can also option black Recaro sports seats with a red centrepiece and suede upholstery.

For something more special, the Skyline Nismo Limited was created to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the S54A-1 model Skyline GT. Cues inspired by the race car include matte gunmetal-painted wheels, a plaque that identifies the engine builder, a serial plate with the production number and a unique emblem.

Pricing for the Skyline Nismo starts from 7,880,400 yen (RM251,421), with the Limited version retailing for 9,479,800 yen (RM302,439). Five body colours are available, including an exclusive Nismo Stealth Gray.

