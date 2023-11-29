Boy that stabbed Grab driver with a knife is 13 years old and could be charged with attempted robbery

Posted in Local News / By Gerard Lye / November 29 2023 11:21 am

The boy that was caught on video attacking a Grab driver with a knife could be charged under Section 393 of the Penal Code for attempted robbery, said Kuala Muda district police chief Asst Comm Zaidy Che Hassan.

As reported by The Star, Zaidy said the 65-year-old Grab driver escaped unhurt despite being stabbed in the chest by his 13-year-old passenger. “The tip hit the seatbelt instead. By then, the driver managed to put up a struggle and grab hold of the knife. He bit the boy’s hand and the suspect fled the car. We recovered a knife measuring 25 cm long in the car,” said Zaidy.

He added that prior to the attack, the driver picked up the boy in Lorong Keladi 12, Taman Keladi to go to Lorong Astana 9/7 in Bandar Seri Astana. During the journey, the boy asked the driver for RM50 to pay his house rent, to which the driver said he would drop the boy off on the spot if he did not have money.

The boy refused and asked to be brought back to Taman Keladi and paid the driver the fare of RM18. “He then directed the driver through several alleys. The driver eventually dropped him off and requested an additional payment of RM9. While in the midst of giving him change for an RM20 note, the boy stabbed him but missed,” said Zaidy.

The boy was arrested from his house at 10pm on the day of the incident (November 27, 2023) following a report lodged by the driver, and his one-day remand expired yesterday. “Investigations found that the boy is the eldest of four siblings in a family. He did not come from a problematic background. The reason he acted in such a way was due to anger. He was scolded by the driver and he was trying to get back his money,” Zaidy said.

