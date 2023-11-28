VIDEO: Boy in Grab car attacks driver with a knife in Sungai Petani – e-hailing cars need interior dashcams

Posted in Local News / By Gerard Lye / November 28 2023 9:10 am

A shocking video was recently posted in the ‘Penduduk Sungai Petani Kedah’ Facebook group (reposted by @sungaikelaut on X), where a passenger in a Grab car is seen attacking the driver in Sungai Petani, Kedah.

In the interior dashcam footage, a boy that netizens are claiming to be around 13 years of age is seen in the back seat while being driven by the elderly Grab driver. At around the 1:10 minute mark of the video, the driver pulls up to the destination and prepares to receive payment.

A few seconds later, the boy pulls out what appears to be a knife and attempts to stab the driver but is thwarted and proceeds to exit the vehicle and run away. The driver doesn’t appear to be physically harmed following the attack.

The motive of the attack is not known but this incident shows the importance for e-hailing cars to have interior dashcams installed. It is common for cars to have outward-facing dashcams to capture critical footage in the event of a traffic accident, but not many e-hailing cars have one for the interior. If you provide e-hailing rides, consider getting one for your car.

CUBAAN MEMBUNUH BERSENJATA. Kejadian di Sg Petani, Kedah. Harap2 pisau tu tak tertusuk ke dalam. Allahuakbar. Budak2 lg dah berani. Minit ke 1:10 kalau nak fast forward. Viralkan sampai dapat budak ni. pic.twitter.com/eAWFnOlsMJ — F L Y (@sungaikelaut) November 27, 2023

