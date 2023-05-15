In Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 15 May 2023 12:43 pm / 4 comments

The police are considering submitting a proposal to the transport ministry and road transport department (JPJ) to promote the use of dashcams in private vehicles, The Vibes reports. According to inspector-general of police (IGP) Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani, dashcams can assist in investigations relating to road crashes as well as public complaints on traffic safety and violations.

He added that video footage from dashcams could also help the police scrutinise untoward events on the road and public areas. “It (dashcam usage) should be definitely encouraged,” he told the publication.

“This can be suggested (to JPJ and the ministry),” the IGP added when asked if the police would put forth a proposal to encourage the installation of dashcams. Acryl Sani noted that the police have been advocating the channelling of precise information and support from the public on traffic and crime incidents.

The idea of making dashcams compulsory has been mooted before, with Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM) lecturer Muzaffar Syah Mallow suggesting this last year. Given the variety of incidents that motorists encounter on the road, having a dashcam to as a source of evidence to prove a case – including exposing possible scams – makes sense.

Certain carmakers already offer dashcams as standard equipment on their cars, but making them compulsory on all cars on the road can be a challenge, especially for those in lower-income groups. If not made compulsory, encouraging the use of dashcams can also be accomplished with financial incentives, as seen in Thailand where insurance companies offer discounts on premiums for dashcam-equipped vehicles.

If you don’t already have one, get a dashcam installed to protect yourself