17 May 2022

Dashcam footage is increasingly present on our social media feeds, and motoring misadventures especially attract interest. When the law is inevitably involved in those instances, the presence of a functioning in-car video recorder is invaluable in protecting the interests of the innocent party, especially when parties of ill-intent are encountered.

The function of dashcams as a device for gathering evidence is therefore crucial, and for that reason, the devices should be made compulsory, Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM) lecturer Muzaffar Syah Mallow wrote in a letter to The Sun.

In his letter, Muzaffar cites Section 3 of the Malaysian Evidence Act 1950 (Act 56), which says “all statements which the court permits or requires to be made before it by witnesses in relation to matters of fact under inquiry,” known as oral evidence, and “all documents produced for the inspection of the court,” known as documentary evidence.

Muzaffar also said that “it is crucial to note the word ‘includes’ in this particular section of the Act in the definition of evidence, meaning that any item can be brought as evidence in support of or to substantiate one’s case in a court of law.

Additionally, dashcam footage can be submitted as a standalone piece of evidence of evidence in a court of law, either in a civil or criminal case when the need arises, Muzaffar continued.

While dashcams can be used as a tool to deal with accidents as well as other traffic or criminal matters that may arise, the devices can also serve as a way for drivers to review their driving habits and make adjustments where necessary, said Muzaffar.

Going back to 2019, the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS) has already lauded the increasing adoption of dashcams as a positive development, and dashcams can serve as an additional source of information when identifying the cause of accidents, the MIROS director-general said at the time.

What do you think, dear readers? Should the use of dashcams be required by law?