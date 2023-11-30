Petronas, Saudi Aramco expected to hold talks in Malaysia next year for investment in Pengerang, Johor

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / November 30 2023 5:15 pm

Petronas and Saudi Aramco are expected to hold their board meetings in Malaysia next year, prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said according to a report by the New Straits Times. This is to discuss Aramco’s investments in Pengerang, Johor with Petronas.

“When I met with the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammad Salman, he told me about the investment in Pengerang (Johor). He told me that he wants Aramco to invest in Pengerang with Petronas and Malaysia as an important hub for Saudi Arabia’s investment in the country and the region. This suggestion is due to his confidence in Petronas,” the Malaysian prime minister said.

“Petronas executive vice president Datuk Sazali Hamzah was also involved in the talks on how to increase their investment in Malaysia… I understand that the first board meeting of Petronas and Aramco will be held in Malaysia next year,” Anwar said at a gathering at the Petronas East Coast Complex yesterday, NST reported.

Last month, Anwar said that Saudi Aramco is committed to expanding its facilities at the Pengerang Integrated Complex in Johor through adding petrochemical and gas downstream activities, Bernama reported. Saudi Aramco has previously also voiced its intention to make Malaysia the hub of Saudi Arabia’s oil and gas development in Southeast Asia.

