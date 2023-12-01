New MRT feeder bus for Taman Wahyu, Lakeville, KiPark – Sri Delima station on Putrajaya Line; Dec 15

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / December 1 2023 1:52 pm

This is potentially huge news for those staying in Taman Wahyu and its surroundings – that’s you, residents of Lakeville and EcoSky condos, as well as those further down such as KiPark.

Tired of the long queue every morning at the narrow lane to come out opposite Brem Mall? Or want to take the MRT to KL but it’s “so near yet so far”? Here’s an option. It may or may not be better than driving all the way to work, but you should at least try it out.

Rapid KL has announced a new MRT feeder bus linking the area to the Sri Delima station on the MRT Putrajaya Line, and the three-month trial service starts on December 15. The fare is RM1 and the frequency is 45 minutes during peak hours and 50 minutes outside of peak hours. Operation hours are from 6am to 11.30 pm.

The T121’s stops are Perumahan Sibu, the Taman Wahyu commercial centre, Aradia Residence, Baron Residence, EcoSky, Lotus Selayang and 99 Residence. The bus will then head back to Sri Delima MRT, passing Sri Utara KiPark, PPR Taman Wahyu, the LakeCity Gallery and finally, Lakeville.

